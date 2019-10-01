Former NBA Star Robert Horry Marries Fiancée Candice Madrid in 'Classic' California Wedding

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has added yet another ring to his collection.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, 49, tied the knot with fiancée Candice Madrid on Sunday in a romantic beachfront ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

Horry and Madrid exchanged handwritten vows at sunset on a waterfront terrace at the luxury hotel Shutters on the Beach, which overlooks the Santa Monica Pier.

The newlyweds then moved the party of 140 family members and friends next door to the Casa Del Mar Hotel for a formal dinner and dancing in the grand ballroom.

“I’m from Southern California so the beach, the palm trees, the beautiful sunset…it seemed like the perfect place to bring friends and family together to celebrate,” Candice, who walked down the aisle in a Chic Bohemian Bride gown, tells PEOPLE.

Discussing the planning process, the couple says they wanted to keep things “simple and classy” and celebrate their love with a great party.

“We wanted to have our friends and family come together, from Texas to Los Angeles, and all the different areas, and just have a good time,” they tell PEOPLE. “That was what was most important. Just clean and classic.”

As they danced the night away to tunes spun by DJ Bunny, guests also noshed on a white cake covered in cream-colored roses from Fantasy Frostings and posed for photos in a booth set up by Pixster.

As for what’s next, the couple says they’re looking forward to embracing married life and all that comes with it.

“To know that you will forever be able to wake up and face the day with your best friend,” they say of their future. “The one who will always have your back. To know that you get to forever live your life with your one true love.”

Horry, who retired from the NBA in 2008 after 16 seasons, played with the Lakers, the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns, and the San Antonio Spurs before hanging up his jersey. He currently serves as an analyst on Spectrum SportsNet, which broadcasts Lakers games.