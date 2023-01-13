Robbie Knievel, Stuntman and Son of Evil Knievel, Dead at 60

Robbie died on Friday morning in Reno, Nevada, where he was being treated for pancreatic cancer at a hospice, according to the Associated Press

Published on January 13, 2023 03:34 PM
Robbie Knievel smiles moments after he successfully jumped more than 200 feet over service vehicles before the start of the IZOD IndyCar Series Firestone 550 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 5, 2010.
Photo: Kelley Chinn/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty

Stuntman Robbie Knievel, whose father was daredevil Evel Knievel, is dead at age 60, his brother Kelly Knievel confirmed to the Associated Press.

Robbie died on Friday morning in Reno, Nevada, where he was being treated for pancreatic cancer at a hospice, according to the outlet.

Kelly told the AP that his brother "was a great daredevil" and that the general public doesn't "really understand how scary it is" to be a professional daredevil. "Daredevils don't live easy lives," said Kelly.

"Injuries took quite a toll on him," Kelly said on Friday.

Motorcycle daredevil "Kaptain" Robbie Knievel jumps, 20 Hummer H2 SUVs prior to the IRL IndyCar Series Bombardier Learjet 550k on June 7, 2008 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jeff Gross/Getty

Robbie was one of Evel Knievel's four children. Along with Kelly, the legendary stuntman had two daughters, Tracey and Alicia.

His brother told the AP that the stuntman died with daughters Krysten, Karmen, and Maria by his side on Friday.

Robbie was best known for his work in Las Vegas, where he completed a number of impressive stunts, often doing dramatic jumps on his motorcycle. In 1989, he completed a stunt that was once attempted by his father.

According to the AP, Evel was unable to complete a jump over the Caesar's Palace fountains on the Las Vegas Strip after his motorcycle crashed on the attempt. In 1989, Robbie completed the stunt using a "specially designed Honda."

Robbie Knievel, son of the iconic Evel Knievel pictured at Battersea Power Station, London, where he has announced a major stunt he will perform next year.
Zak Hussein/PA Images via Getty

In 2018, X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana completed the jump during the History Channel's Evel Live event.

First, Pastrana traveled 143 feet to clear 52 crushed cars on an Indian Scout motorcycle. Next, he flew 192 feet over 16 Greyhound buses on the motorcycle, before clearing 149 feet over the Caesars Palace fountains in Las Vegas, Nevada.

