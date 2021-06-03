Rob Riggle on Golfing with Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Never Win Against’ Him

Rob Riggle is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, and admitted he would have even said yes to "parking some of the cars" at Patrick Mahomes' recent charity golf tournament

What isn't Patrick Mahomes good at?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave actor Rob Riggle a run for his money on the golf course this week during the athlete's foundation 15 and the Mahomies' Aloha Golf Classic charity tournament.

"He had this inaugural charity event that he was doing for the 15 and the Mahomies foundation, which is his foundation, and asked me to come out and be part of it," Riggle, 51, explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, "and he's been a big supporter of a charity event I do in Kansas City."

Added Riggle, "Look, I love the guy, and it was a chance to go to Hawaii and play golf and hang with Patrick Mahomes."

Riggle's love for the Chiefs goes back decades: he grew up nearby in Kansas, eventually attending the University of Kansas. He and some of the Chiefs' other superstar fans (including Paul Rudd) frequently appear in media for the team.

Riggle told Kimmel that he played with Mahomes, 25, during a practice round of the golf tournament, as well as the football star's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., and fellow Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Kyle Long. Joked Riggle of the grouping: "A lot of athletes and one idiot."

Ultimately, Riggle was not victorious in the tournament — Mahomes' dad was. But according to Riggle, it's usually the younger Mahomes who wins on the putting green.

"I never win against Patrick Mahomes," admitted Riggle to Kimmel. "I played against him in a Tahoe tournament they do every year up in Lake Tahoe. I was beating him for 15 holes, cash on the line and what does he do? He does what Patrick Mahomes always does, he comes back in the very end and wins it. The last three holes he just smoked me and took all the money."

Regardless, Riggle is a big fan of the young quarterback: "I love him, I love the Chiefs, I love Kansas City."

He even joked that he would have said yes to even "parking some of the cars" or "bartending" for the event, just to be there.