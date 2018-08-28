Rob Riggle Explains Why NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher Makes the Perfect Fictional Nemesis

Brian Urlacher guest stars in Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy streaming now on Sony Crackle. Urlacher’s character opens a rival canoe camp across the river from Riggle’s ski master academy, causing the two to become enemies.

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.