Rob Riggle Explains Why NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher Makes the Perfect Fictional Nemesis

People Staff
August 27, 2018 08:00 PM

Brian Urlacher guest stars in Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy streaming now on Sony Crackle. Urlacher’s character opens a rival canoe camp across the river from Riggle’s ski master academy, causing the two to become enemies.

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now