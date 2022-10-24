Rob McElhenney celebrated Ryan Reynolds' birthday the best way he knew how — with a life-size replica of Reynolds' face .

McElhenney, 45, honored his Wrexham A.F.C. co-chairman's 46th birthday with the debut of the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Blimp."

Standing in the Racehorse Ground, the stadium where Wrexham A.F.C., the Welsh soccer team that he and Reynolds bought together in 2020, McElhenney explained that he had to discard his first idea.

"To celebrate my fellow co-chairman's birthday this year, I wanted to do something special," explained McElhenney in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. "I wanted the entire team to run out of Ryan's giant inflatable mouth at the next match, but I heard that might be bad for player morale."

A life size inflatable mouth is then shown on camera with one Wrexham player asking, "What is that? We can't come out of that," and player Paul Mullin questioning the gesture by saying, "idiots."

McElhenney agrees with the reactions and then unveils the official Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Blimp — a red blimp with Reynolds' face as his Deadpool character without a mask.

"A hideous but surprisingly inexpensive way for the world to finally see Ryan Reynolds as he's meant to be seen," the actor said. The blimp then begins to rise as McElhenney wishes Reynolds a Happy Birthday and the team members clap in the background.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator wrote in the caption of the video: "The head and mouth are to scale, but the eyes are 50% more dreamy in real life. Happy Birthday @vancityreynolds from the @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse."

Reynolds was quick to react to the gift, sharing the video on his Twitter account and writing: "Thx @RMcElhenney. Expect my formal response on April 14th, 2023 [McElhenney's birthday], Mr. Co-Chairman."

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reynolds and McElhenney first chronicled their journey into the sports world with the FX documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, after making a joint bid for the Welsh soccer team in the fall of 2020, and finalizing their purchase in February 2021.

For McElhenny's birthday this year, Reynolds made a YouTube video where he unveiled a urinal at Wrexham's stadium in McElhenny's honor.