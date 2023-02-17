Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Explains Why They Skipped the Super Bowl

The couple was in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII festivities but couldn't make the game due to a certain Super Bowl ad

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 17, 2023 09:28 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty

While there were several stars in the stands at this year's Super Bowl, NFL star Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek were not among them.

The couple skipped the Big Game on Sunday despite being in Arizona. And it had everything to do with his Super Bowl LVII commercial.

"He shot the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial for FanDuel. He had that kick of destiny," Kostek, 30, told Entertainment Tonight at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere Thursday night. "[It was] a thirty second spot, [so] we had to shoot right over [the game].

Gronkowski's ad for the sports betting company saw the tight end kick a live field goal from the 25 yard line in a promotional stunt during the game's third quarter. If he made the field goal, then FanDuel would give away $10 million in free bets to those who already had money on the game. (The company wound up giving away the money anyway even though Gronkowski ended up missing the kick.)

Referring to filming the spot, Kostek recalled, "It was a lot of stress, but congrats to the Chiefs!"

Gronkoswki, 30, echoed the sentiment leading up to the game, telling ET co-host Kevin Frazier on the CBS special, Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades, that he was worried about failing the kick and letting everyone down.

"This kick is for America," Gronkowski said. "This is $10 million for all my fans out there. This is a kick of destiny. I gotta kick this right through the goal post for America."

The four-time Super Bowl-winning star pointed out that his experience in the NFL hasn't included kicking the ball. "I've been doing it all my life — catching a football," said Gronkowski, admitting he hasn't "kicked a football" in years.

"I haven't kicked a football since seven years ago in a practice, so this is more nerve-racking than playing in a Super Bowl game," he said.

RELATED Video: Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He's a Good Sport About It'

Last month, the Gronkowski said in his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his infamous partying actually made him a better football player.

"Yes, in ways," the former NFL player told Jimmy Fallon when asked if he really believed that to be the case. "I've always said that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm from Buffalo, we love to have a good time, we love to do crazy things," Gronkowski continued. "It makes me better if I party. I'm a better player out on the field."

"I'm carrying my friends throughout the bar, I'm holding them up, I'm lifting them, I'm curling them," he said with a smile while demonstrating to Fallon how he'd carry his pals on a party night. "They're on my back, I'm jumping up and down, I'm dancing the whole time, kinda like Austin Butler — I'm gyrating the whole time — and then I realized, that translated to the football field."

Related Articles
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says His Live Field Goal Is Going to Be 'More Nerve-Racking' Than Playing in Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Rob Gronkowski Says Partying Made Him a Better Player: 'It Translated to the Football Field'
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Credits Rob Gronkowski's Near Career-Ending Injury in 2013 for 'Long-Lasting Relationship'
Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons perform onstage at the Fourth Edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location held at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Big Brotherly Hug on the Super Bowl Field Prior to Kick Off
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Super Bowl 2023: Guide to Celebrity Parties and Events in Phoenix
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rihanna
Sheryl Lee Ralph Met Rihanna Ahead of Their Super Bowl Performances — and Says She's 'Nervous' for Game Day
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Jason Kelce Celebrates His Brother Travis' Big Win with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023
US actress/singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Soaring Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at 2023 Super Bowl
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Talk Family, Fertility — and Football — Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Scottsdale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are seen indulging in some drinks while partying at Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: Arod, Alex Rodriguez, Jaclyn Cordeiro BACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in Arizona Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He's a Good Sport About It'