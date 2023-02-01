Rob Gronkowski Welcomes Tom Brady to the '2X Retired Club': 'You're a Legend'

After football legend Tom Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, many of his loved ones have sent the seven-time Super Bowl champion well wishes.

Longtime friend Rob Gronkowski, who won four Super Bowls alongside Brady as teammates on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, paid tribute to Brady calling him a "legend and always will be, my friend."

"Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club," wrote Gronkowski, 33, alongside a carousel of Instagram images of them on the football field.

Brady, 45, and Gronkowski's friendship began when Gronkowski, known also as Gronk, began playing for the New England Patriots in 2010. By that time, Brady had become synonymous with the team, having played with them since 2000.

Soon after, they would have 12 overlapping years as players in the NFL, where they would work together on the field, connecting on 90 touchdowns in total.

Julian Edelman, another one of Brady's past New England Patriots teammates, also penned a Instagram tribute to the NFL legend alongside sweet highlights from their football career.

"You only get one super emotional reaction to the GOAT retiring, and I used mine up," he joked in the beginning of the post's caption.

"So I'll just say this. Watching you and learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. ❤️🐐 PS. Pickleball partners?" continued Edelman, 36.

Brady officially announced his retirement in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," an emotional Brady said.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continues, while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."