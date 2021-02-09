Rob Gronkowski Visits Disney World After Super Bowl Victory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end shared videos from the theme park with his family on Monday

Rob Gronkowski followed up his Super Bowl LV win with a stop at the happiest place on earth!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end posted a few videos on his Instagram Story on Monday from Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He first shared a video of him and his nephew dueling with lightsabers at Galaxy's Edge in Hollywood Studios.

Image zoom Credit: Rob Gronkowski/instagram

Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, also shared a video of the Super Bowl champ walking through the attraction with his nephew by his side.

"Uncle Rob ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Gronkowski also shared a video of him waving at fans near Cinderella's castle in Magic Kingdom.

Image zoom Credit: Rob Gronkowski/instagram

"Love my fans!!!" the football player wrote, adding in the video that "they're the best."

After the Bucs' win on Sunday night, Disney Parks shared a video of highlights from the game, as well as Gronkwoski and teammate Tom Brady celebrating.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Hey, @TomBrady and @Gronk, you and the @Buccaneers just won the Super Bowl. 🏆 What are you going to do next?" the caption reads.

At the end of the video, the players shout "We're going to Disney World!" as confetti falls around them on the field.

This isn't either player's first Super Bowl win — both earning several championship rings with the New England Patriots before their latest victory in Tampa. Gronkowski now has four Super Bowl victories under his belt, and Brady has seven.

So far, Brady hasn't posted from the parks. The quarterback was spotted directly after the game hugging and celebrating his kids.