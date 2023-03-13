Rob Gronkowski Was 'Very Shocked' by Rumors That Tom Brady Would Unretire — Again

"That was a surprise when I saw that news. It actually put me on my toes," Gronkowski told Boston.com

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 13, 2023 12:57 PM
Published on March 13, 2023 12:57 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski believes Tom Brady's retirement will stick this time around.

The retired NFL tight end said he was surprised by the recent rumors that his friend and former teammate may be considering a second un-retirement.

While speaking to Boston.com, Gronkowski, 33, said, "That was a surprise when I saw that news. It actually put me on my toes. I was very shocked when I saw that."

Gronkowski added, "I feel like Tom is definitely totally done playing." Brady's buddy then clarified that he hasn't spoken directly to the superstar quarterback about the decision. "I haven't talked to him or anything about it. I'm not speaking for Tom."

However, Gronkowski feels that Brady's second retirement announcement was genuinely his goodbye to the field.

"Just from everything I saw from his retirement video and everything I just feel like he is just done playing football. It was just very shocking though when I heard that news the other day," he told the outlet.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Rumors began swirling that Brady, 45, may be considering another return to the league after NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen told fans to keep an eye on Miami as a possible destination for the quarterback.

But Brady quickly quashed that theory, posting on Twitter that he doesn't have the time.

"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," he tweeted last Tuesday.

Brady famously announced his first retirement at the start of 2022, before reversing the decision about two months later.

He announced his second retirement this past February, telling fans it was "for good" this time in a heartfelt video message. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," an emotional Brady said.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continues, while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

