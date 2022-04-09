Ahead of Saturday's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards, host Rob Gronkowski told PEOPLE why he thinks Tom Brady should get slimed

Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Deserves to Be 'Slimed' at Kids' Choice Awards for Retirement Drama

If Tom Brady stops by Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, he better watch out for his longtime teammate.

"That's why I want to slime him at the Kid's Choice Awards because of what he just did," 32-year-old Gronkowski told PEOPLE's Segun Oduolowu before the awards show.

"You retired, unretired, [and] he threw everyone off," he added. "[I was] getting a million text messages. 'Oh, Tom's back. Are you coming back?' So he deserves to get slimed!"

Gronkowski and Cosgrove were announced as co-hosts for the Kids' Choice Awards in March, and Nickelodeon teased "a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more."

When asked whether he thought Cosgrove or his former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was tougher to work with, Gronkowski joked that the former was far more difficult.

"That's a tough question because Miranda was on my butt at the promo day," he told PEOPLE. "She was blowing that whistle right in front of my face."

"Oh, I would say a Miranda," he added. "It was an atmosphere where I wasn't supposed to be getting coached and she was just coming at me. So yeah, it's Miranda."

Gronkowski is hosting the awards show as speculation mounts as to whether he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play with Brady next season.

Gronkowski, too, already retired from the NFL once before: back in March 2019 before ultimately returning in April 2020 to join Brady on the Buccaneers.

The 32-year-old tight end told TMZ Sports this week that he isn't ready to answer whether or not he'll be playing professional football this season.