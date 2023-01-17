Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'

Rob Gronkowski is playing matchmaker for Tom Brady!

On Monday's episode of the quarterback's SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," Gronkowski playfully suggested Brady consider dating his 80 for Brady costar Sally Field.

Gronkowski, 33, said, "You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?"

Brady, 45, joked to listeners that he and Field "did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going," while working on the movie. "We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there."

The former Buccaneers running back had a steamy scene of his own in the film, Brady revealed. "I think you and Jane Fonda had a good scene too, which I was a little...that was really spicy," Brady teased.

"I was excited to see it," Brady said. "So I think all the fans of Gronk are gonna be excited, and all the Jane Fonda fans, they're gonna love seeing that."

During the episode, Brady also teased his former teammate about his retirement, which Gronkowski made official in June.

"As much as I love having him on the show, I'd much rather have him on the field with me," Brady said. "So I'm a little pissed off at him that he's on the show with me on a Monday morning and not on the field with me Monday night. But I'll get over it."

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Brady's team may have seen a different result if they had Gronkowski on the field with them on Monday after the Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14, knocking them out of the playoffs and ending their season.

Following the big upset, Brady said, overall, he was taking it "one day at a time, truly," he told reporters, as questions swirl over whether he'll keep playing or retire for good. His contract is set to expire and Brady will be an unrestricted free agent unless the Bucs resign him.

"Not the way we wanted to end it, but we didn't deserve it," Brady said. "I give them a lot of credit. They played a good game. Made a lot more plays than we did, so a tough night."