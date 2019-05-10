Rob Gronkowski Keeps Himself Fit After Retirement by Squatting His Sports Illustrated Girlfriend

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski may be retired from the game, but the former New England Patriots star is keeping himself fit with a little help from his girlfriend Camille Kostek!

Thursday night, Gronkowski, 29, and Kostek, 27, put their love on full display at the model’s star-studded party, celebrating her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at Irma’s and Wall nightclub at the W South Beach Miami.

At one point in the night, Gronkowski got behind the DJ booth and put Kostek on his back and began doing serious squats as his lady love held on tightly.

Kostek flashed a nervous smile as Gronkowski nearly went below the booth while doing the exercise. She later loosened up and was recorded pretending to whip around a lasso as Gronkowski danced wildly.

Kostek shared the hilarious moments on her Instagram Story.

When he wasn’t working out with Kostek, Gronkowski decided to be her personal bodyguard. Gronk was standing at the VIP section of SI Swimsuit model’s roped-off area at WALL, acting as a gatekeeper to make sure all those who tried to gain entry belonged with his new cover girl’s crew, a fellow partygoer tells PEOPLE.

Kostek previously spoke about her cover after it was revealed on Wednesday explaining on Good Morning America, “I’m one to be the biggest blabbermouths ever and this is one that’s left me shaking in my shoes and speechless like I’ve never been before.”

The 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search winner and SI Swimsuit Rookie this year, joins SI vet Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan as one of three covers for Sports Illustrated‘s hotly anticipated swimsuit issue.

Kostek wears a green Meshki string bikini (shop her “Amalia” top and bottoms now!) on her cover, which was photographed in Kangaroo Island, South Australia, by Josie Clough.

She also gave a shout out to Gronkowski.

“He’s watching — hey baby!”

Gronkowski and Kostek were first romantically linked in 2015.

Last week, Gronkowski — who announced his retirement from the NFL in March — joked about how he may still “convince himself” to return to the sport.

However, Kostek says Patriots fans shouldn’t get too excited — “he is someone who likes to mess around,” she said in an interview with Extra.

“I think he is messing with everybody, then again he stumps me all the time so who knows?” the SI cover girl said. “He could be pulling this out of the woodwork at some time. I would love to see him out there, but I am also respecting him taking this time for himself, healing up his body, and enjoying the time off.”

Kostek is a former Patriots cheerleader, which was one of her first ties to the former athlete.

“It’s been a blast,” Kostek told Extra. “I was cheerleading on the sidelines in the first couple years … I went from cheering him on the sidelines of the Super Bowl to being a proud girlfriend in the crowd to [watching him end] his career on the Super Bowl field … I feel very lucky that I got to be a part his incredible career.”