Rob Gronkowski Shares Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child: ‘Little Robbie G’

Football star Rob Gronkowski shared a throwback photo on Instagram from his youth this week, revealing that he's had good fashion sense from the start.

In the image, a young Gronkowski, now 31, wears a suit and tie with his brown loafers as he poses in the grass.

The tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers included a more recent photo of himself, also suited up, in the second slide.

"#tbt Little Robbie G ➡️ Big Robbie G, been rockin’ suits since the 90’s #fancyfancy," the NFL player said.

Last March, Brady retired from the New England Patriots after nine years with the team. Then, this year, he surprised fans by coming out of retirement to sign with the Tampa Bay team in March.

During a media call with the Buccaneers in April, Gronkowski opened up about his decision to take the field again.

“My body started feeling good. My desire to play the game of football was coming back,” Gronkowski said of why it was the right time to make his return. “I knew that by the time the season would be rolling around again, I would want to be back out there.”

