Rob Gronkowski Sets Guinness World Record After Catching a 600-Foot Pass from a Helicopter

Rob Gronkowski can now show off a Guinness World Record with his four Super Bowl rings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, 31, caught a football that dropped more than 600 feet from a helicopter, hovering above Arizona Stadium. "625ft catch! Mr. World Record Breaker Wildcat in the house," he wrote on Instagram Saturday, along with a video of the record-setting moment.

The NFL star surprised college athletes at his alma mater the University of Arizona, where he served as an honorary Wildcats coach, along with former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi.

First-year head coach Jedd Fisch hyped up the team for the special visit as Gronkowski came out in the same No. 48 Wildcats jersey he sported while playing for the team from 2007 to 2009. "We're gonna have one more final catch here at Arizona Stadium," Fisch told the players.

"What we're gonna do is we're gonna make it a Guinness Book of World Record catch," Fisch continued. "We're gonna have the highest altitude catch that's ever been done in the world. 600 feet in the air, we're gonna have a helicopter drop a ball straight down, and we're gonna set a Guinness Book of World Record, right here in front of all of you guys."

The third time was the charm for Gronkowski, who caught the pass and did his famous "Gronk spike" before the team swarmed him on the field with cheers. "Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise the bar to another level, baby," he told the players. "And I just raised that bar to this level."

Gronkowski recently extended his contract with the Buccaneers, signing a $10 million deal for another year. He previously came out of retirement to help former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady take the Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV, which earned him his fourth championship ring.

