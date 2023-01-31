Rob Gronkowski Says Partying Made Him a Better Player: 'It Translated to the Football Field'

The four-time all-pro tight end won four Super Bowl titles during his 11 seasons in the NFL

By
Published on January 31, 2023 09:28 AM
Rob Gronkowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Rob Gronkowski. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is revealing why he partied so much as an NFL player.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, the former four-time all-pro tight end revealed his infamous partying actually made him a better football player.

"Yes, in ways," the four-time Super Bowl-winning star told Fallon, 48, when asked if he really believed that to be the case.

"I've always said that," he added with a chuckle.

"I'm from Buffalo, we love to have a good time, we love to do crazy things," Gronkowski, 33, continued. "It makes me better if I party. I'm a better player out on the field."

The former New England and Tampa Bay star then provided an unusual explanation for exactly how partying helped his career when pushed to explain by Fallon.

"I'm carrying my friends throughout the bar, I'm holding them up, I'm lifting them, I'm curling them," he said with a smile while demonstrating to Fallon how he'd carry his pals on a party night.

"They're on my back, I'm jumping up and down, I'm dancing the whole time, kinda like Austin Butler — I'm gyrating the whole time — and then I realized, that translated to the football field."

Later, Gronkowski also chatted with Fallon about his best pal Tom Brady and how he had always left the door open for Gronkowski to come back and play.

"You know you're my favorite tight end, you can come back anytime," Gronkowski said, imitating Brady. "You know I love throwing you the ball, so come back week 12," he said before busting out laughing with Fallon.

Last summer, the fun-loving NFL favorite retired from football for a second time via a June 21 social media post.

Rob Gronkowski (87) in action vs Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium
Rob Gronkowski. Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Gronkowski wrote while reflecting on his journey to the NFL and his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Camille Kostek Says Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski Helps Her Deal With Haters: 'Dust That Stuff Off'

"From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what's next, maybe sailing the seas," he concluded the statement.

Gronkowski ended his career among an exclusive club of NFL players who have won four Super Bowl titles, the most recent of which was in February 2021.

