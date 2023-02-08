Rob Gronkowski Says His Live Field Goal Is Going to Be 'More Nerve-Racking' Than Playing in Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski isn't playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but the former NFL star is still nervous about the big game.

That's because Gronkowski, 33, will be suiting up to attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII commercial for FanDuel. And in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the four-time Super Bowl champion says he feels "more pressure than playing in the Super Bowl," ahead of his big kick.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier for Wednesday's CBS special, Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades, Gronkowski explained why he's worried.

"This kick is for America," Gronkowski said. "This is $10 million for all my fans out there. This is a kick of destiny. I gotta kick this right through the goal post for America."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Gronkowski pointed out that his experience in the NFL hasn't included kicking the ball. "I've been doing it all my life — catching a football," said Gronkowski, who admits he hasn't "kicked a football" in years.

"I haven't kicked a football since seven years ago in a practice, so this is more nerve-racking than playing in a Super Bowl game," he said.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades airs Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., and will feature behind-the-scenes looks at the most classic and memorable Super Bowl commercials from the last 40 years.