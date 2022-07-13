Rob Gronkowski says he is enjoying life in retirement after stepping away from the NFL — for the second time — in June

Rob Gronkowski Says He Won't Return to the NFL, Even If Tom Brady Asks: 'I'm Done with Football'

Three weeks into his retirement from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski has no regrets.

During an interview on Tuesday, the 33-year-old former tight end reaffirmed his decision to end his professional football career, despite his passion for the game.

"I'm done with football," Gronkowski told ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. "Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships I've made — obviously, here in New England for nine seasons and two down in Tampa for two."

"But I'm done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place," he added.

Gronkowski is so sure of his choice that he said he'd even turn down former teammate Tom Brady if the quarterback asked him to make a return.

"I would answer (the call), obviously," Gronkowski told ESPN of a hypothetical request from Brady. "I would answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good."

"But I wouldn't go back to football," he said. "No."

Retirement is nothing new for Gronkowski — he already retired from the NFL once before, in March 2019, but ultimately returned in April 2020 to join Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate, in Tampa Bay. There was hope, after Brady retired and un-retired this postseason, that Gronkowski would do the same and join the Buccaneers QB again, but he's remained resolute in his decision.

The native New Yorker ended his NFL career amongst an exclusive club of players who have won four Super Bowl titles, the most recent of which was in 2021.

After Gronkowski announced his retirement in June, Brady honored his longtime teammate on Instagram.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk," the quarterback wrote.