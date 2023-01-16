Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the former tight end shared his doubts that his old teammate would return to the Patriots, where he played for 20 years

Published on January 16, 2023 07:31 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts about where he thinks his friend and former teammate Tom Brady will go after his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up.

During Wednesday's episode of New Heights, Gronkowski told brothers Jason and Travis Kelce that he would be "surprised" if Brady went back to the New England Patriots, where he played for two decades, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent later this year.

"I would 100 percent be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt," 33-year-old Gronkowski said in a clip from the episode that was shared to the New Heights Twitter account. "It would be nuts, it would be a crazy story, but I just really don't see that happening."

"I'm not Tom, I'm just putting my analyzing skills out there, and I think that would be a tough shot for him, but it's open," he continued.

Last month, Gronkowski told Fox News that he's sure if Brady wanted, the Patriots would gladly welcome him back.

"I mean, if Tom really wanted to, I'm sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England. I would just have to say all parties would need to want it," Gronkowski told Fox News.

Though Brady announced his retirement in early 2022, he came back to play another season with the Buccaneers and hasn't shown any hints he is planning to leave the field any time soon.

The Buccaneers finished the regular season with an unimpressive 8-9 record. However, Brady finished with 4,694 passing yards, third-most in the NFL, as well as 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. They will face the Dallas Cowboys in the Playoffs on Monday night.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Norm Hall/Getty Images

The winner of the game will advance to the NFC's Divisional Round.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders would all be interested in signing a contract with Brady when his season comes to an end.

