The Super Bowl champions are welcoming back the tight end with a new contract — and hopes for a repeat of last season’s success

Rob Gronkowski Will Return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on One-Year Contract, His Agent Confirms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't messing with perfection.

As the Buccaneers come off their winning season, Rob Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the tight end will return to the Florida team next season.

The Buccaneers and Gronkowski have agreed on a 1-year, $10 million deal, Rosenhaus said.

Gronkowski, 31, reacted to his exciting news on social media, sharing a gif from Spongebob Squarepants featuring a pirate saying, "Are you ready kids?!?"

His team also seemingly addressed the athlete's return, as well as that of teammate Tom Brady's, by posting a clip of the two chuckling.

Gronkowski came out of retirement from the Patriots to rejoin former New England teammate Brady on the Buccaneers last year.

Image zoom Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

In their first season together at Tampa Bay, Brady and Gronkowski helped the team achieve an 11-5 record during the regular season. Meanwhile in Boston, the Patriots — the franchise Brady left after a 20-year career — missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Before 2021, Tampa Bay had not been to a Super Bowl since 2003, when they defeated the Oakland Raiders in San Diego.

This year's victory nabbed Gronkowski his fourth Super Bowl ring and Brady's seventh.

Image zoom Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski | Credit: John Tlumacki, Getty | Credit: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty

After winning the Super Bowl, Good Morning America's Michael Strahan asked if Gronkowski would have made that same choice to return if Brady retired instead of swapping teams.

At the time, Gronkowski admitted that "there really wasn't a difference" playing with Brady for the Buccaneers as opposed to the Patriots.

"We've always worked hard on our chemistry, we've always practiced hard," he explained. "That connection doesn't just build overnight, it's been building over the years. In order to keep that connection strong you gotta keep working on it day in and day out and that's what we did."

Back in February, Gronkowski also talked about returning to the team — and joked about retirement — on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I don't see why I won't be back with the Bucs," he said in his interview. "But we can have a great team coming back too. Obviously, we just won it all, Super Bowl LV champs."

The tight end said he's already wondering how to win next season.

"I'm already thinking like 'Man, what is going to be like next year? Can we make it back? What do I got to do?' That's already in my mind," Gronkowski told Fallon.

"Maybe I'll retire again. Maybe I'll retire just so I don't do training camp," he joked during the appearance. "Because training camp like, ugh."