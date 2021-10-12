Rob Gronkowski Praises Girlfriend Camille Kostek Ahead of 8-Year Anniversary of First Meeting

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek first met when she was a New England Patriots cheerleader in 2013

Rob Gronkowski has a lot to be thankful for, including his relationship with girlfriend Camille Kostek.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his latest business venture, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, 32, praised the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel, whom he has been dating since they met when she was a New England Patriots cheerleader and he was in his third season with the team.

In November 2013, Gronkowski and Kostek were at the same Goodwill charity event where they were filling turkey baskets for families in need.

"Camille and I met during Thanksgiving week. Therefore, I am very thankful for the charity event we met at," he shares.

This November, the couple will be celebrating eight years since their first encounter.

"We celebrate the anniversary annually every year throughout the whole Thanksgiving week, seeing our families and feasting on some delicious food," the athlete says. "During football season, it's a little bit more difficult to celebrate the wonderful occasion, so Thanksgiving makes it the perfect go-to celebration every time."

Rob Gronkowski puppy Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek with puppy Ralphie | Credit: Ralphie Gronkowski/Instagram

Earlier this year, Kostek recalled their first meeting at the event during an appearance on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson.

"I'm hoping I still have it, I think I know where it is. He ripped off his 'Hi My name is Rob Gronkowski' sticker on his T-shirt," she shared in February. "He had written on the back of it his phone number."

Kostek said Gronkowski had a teammate give her his number because they were worried she could be breaking a rule by dating a player. "I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again," she remembered.

"I didn't make it locker room talk. I never spoke about it. Some of my captains now are probably like, 'Girl, what?' So, and then I just sat on it for a couple of days and then I FaceTimed him," she continued, explaining that she chose FaceTime as the way to communicate with him after initially thinking it was a prank.

Camille Kostek Credit: Camille Kostek/Instagram

Now, years later, they share a dog named Ralphie and continue to support one another.

"We helped each other out tremendously throughout the years on business decisions and what to do and not to do," Gronkowski tells PEOPLE. The star just became the latest sports champion to join Tom Brady's NFT company Autograph, which curates digital collectibles experiences from some of the biggest brands and celebrities.

"We both have a pretty good grasp now and she has a great team of people around her helping her out," he says. "She is familiar with NFTs, but doesn't know the inside and outs about them, which I will defiantly teach her about after my NFT drop with Autograph!"