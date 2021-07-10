Rob Gronkowski Pokes Fun at Tom Brady's Super Bowl Celebrations After Stanley Cup Final

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady got into a playful Twitter exchange following the Stanley Cup finals this week

Rob Gronkowski is never going to let Tom Brady forget his infamous Super Bowl celebrations.

After the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Finals this week, the official Stanley Cup Twitter account sent a joking message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43.



"FYI I'm too heavy to throw" the account quipped, a clear nod to when the athlete tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl waterway parade back in February.

In a follow-up message, the Stanley Cup account tagged Gronkowski, 32, and wrote, "… and catch," even though it was fellow tight end Cameron Brate who caught Brady's Lombardi Trophy toss that day.

"Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequila," Brady joked in response, before Gronkowski joined in on the fun, adding, "Everything feels like feathers when you're blacked out."

Earlier this year, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium to win Super Bowl LV, the Florida team celebrated on boats instead of the traditional winners' parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players including Brady, who was joined by his kids, and Gronkowski rode on various watercraft around the harbor area, clad in the team's signature bright red and white.

While appearing on Good Morning America months later in April, Brady opened up about tossing the coveted trophy from one boat to another, telling GMA co-host Michael Strahan, "that was not smart for a couple of reasons."

"One is if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem," the Buccaneers quarterback said. "But the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp and had those things clipped one of my boys on the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade."

Gronkowski, however, stood up for his friend and teammate's right to celebrate however he pleased during an episode of the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast in March.

"That is how you celebrate a Super Bowl because you celebrate 600 times so you gotta to step it up a little bit when you're at a parade," Gronkowski said at the time, adding that Brady is a "good team player" who wanted to make sure that all of his teammates had an opportunity to hold the trophy.