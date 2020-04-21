Rob Gronkowski Will Come Out of Retirement to Play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pending Physical

Gronk is back!

Rob Gronkowski is set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season pending a physical, his agent tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time,” Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PEOPLE.

ESPN was first to report the news.

The New England Patriots will receive a fourth round draft pick as part of the deal, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday. The Buccaneers will also receive a seventh round pick as part of the deal, according to the outlet’s report.

The Patriots and Buccaneers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The trade will see the tight end, who retired from the New England Patriots last March, reunited with quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay team last month.

Image zoom Rob Gronkowski Jason Koerner/Getty

RELATED: Former New England Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Says ‘Never Say Never’ on NFL Return

Gronkowski, 30, played with Brady, 42, on the Patriots from 2010 to 2018.

While the athlete went into retirement ahead of the 2019 season, he has previously hinted that his NFL career wasn’t completely over.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,’” Gronkowski told ESPN in November. “It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything.”

Gronkowski previously told CBS News that his multiple injuries factored into his decision to retire.

Image zoom Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady Ron Schwane/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Tom Brady Signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Leaving the New England Patriots

“The surgeries [were] adding up, the lifestyle I was living, just the constant hits I was taking,” he said last year. “The inflammation was just storing up in my body and when inflammation’s in your body, you’re working at a slower rate. You’re not at the speed you want to be at. And I knew that. I felt that, over the last two years.”

Since retiring, the three-time Super Bowl champion has lent his larger-than-life personality to Fox Sports as a football analyst — a gig that Brady called a “good opportunity” for his former teammate.