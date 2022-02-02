Rob Gronkowski Calls Tom Brady a 'Legend' Following Retirement: 'I Witnessed Greatness'

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won four Super Bowls together as teammates on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski reflected on longtime teammate Tom Brady's career in a social media post one day after the veteran quarterback confirmed his retirement from professional football.

In a message posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Gronkowski thanked Brady for the friendship they've shared since becoming teammates on the New England Patriots in 2010.

The two have played together nearly every season over the last decade, barring Gronkowski's brief retirement in 2019, which Brady successfully talked him out of after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year.

"Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special," Gronkowski began his Instagram post, which was accompanied by a compilation of their plays together set to Queen's hit "You're My Best Friend."

"Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years," he continued.

Brady, 44, and Gronkowski, 32, won their first Super Bowl together during the 2014 season and went on to win three more, the most recent coming in 2021 when the Buccaneers became the first NFL team to play in and host a Super Bowl.

In all, Brady has seven Super Bowl titles, which is more than any other team in the NFL (the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers each have six apiece).

"If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful," Gronkowski continued of Brady in his message. "I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it."

"You're a legend and always will be," he added. "Thank you. Much love, Gronky"

Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, three days after an ESPN report leaked the news.

He was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team. Brady's final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Buccaneers.

In his retirement announcement, Brady thanked his children and wife, Gisele Bündchen, for their support throughout his career.

"Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family," he wrote on Instagram.

Brady's final NFL game last month was a thriller.

The Buccaneers faced a 27-3 deficit in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams, but thanks to Brady's heroics, they were able to tie the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.