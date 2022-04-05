Free-agent Rob Gronkowski, 32, is undecided about his return to the NFL this season

Rob Gronkowski Not Yet Ready to 'Commit' to NFL Return Following Tom Brady's Un-Retirement

Despite the fanfare around his friend Tom Brady's return to the NFL, free agent Rob Gronkowski isn't sure he'll be on the field with him.

The 32-year-old tight end told TMZ Sports this week that he isn't ready to answer whether or not he'll be playing professional football this season.

"I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,' " Gronkowski, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, told the outlet.

"And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field," he added. "I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

Gronkowski has spent his entire 11-year career playing with 44-year-old Brady, who retired — then un-retired — all in a span of 40 days during this offseason.

But Gronkowski, too, already retired from the NFL once before: back in March 2019 before ultimately returning in April 2020 to join Brady on the Buccaneers.

In the months following the Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams during last season's playoffs, Gronkowski has been open about his indecision about continuing his football career.

In January, he told TMZ that he would likely decline to play if asked at that time.

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now. It's two days after the season. I'd be like, 'No, I'm not playing,' " Gronkowski said.

"If I had to answer right now, it would be no," he later added. "But you never know. In three weeks, it might be yes!"

According to JC Cornell of the Draft Network, Gronkowski recently said if he did return, he would only play for Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht told NFL.com that the team was giving the former Super Bowl champion "space" to decide what he wants to do.

