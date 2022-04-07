Tom Brady announced his move to un-retire in March after he previously retired from the NFL only a month earlier

Rob Gronkowski Says He Was 'Not Surprised at All' by Tom Brady's Un-Retirement: He's 'Second to None'

Rob Gronkowski says seeing Tom Brady's decision to un-retire was not shocking at all.

The 32-year-old tight end, who is currently a free agent, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday evening, where he opened up about Brady's move to un-retire in March after the famous quarterback previously retired from the NFL only a month earlier.

Sharing that Brady shot him "a quick text" about his un-retirement a day prior to the free agency period — where NFL teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of free agents — Gronkowski told host Jimmy Kimmel, "I'm like, there he goes again with his tricks. The day before free agency hits, he's un-retiring so everybody stays in Tampa."

When Kimmel, 54, asked Gronkowski if he was surprised by Brady's decision, the football star said "I was not surprised at all. I was actually surprised how quick it was, because I thought he was possibly going to take a year off, or something like that, and maybe come back after that."

Gronkowski also noted that he believes Brady, 44, could continue to play well past another season. "I believe he'll have it until he's at least 50 years old," he said. "I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it's second to none."

Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Kimmel Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Gronkowski's appearance on JKL comes after he spoke about his own future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with TMZ Sports earlier this week.

Gronkowski told the outlet that he isn't ready to answer whether or not he'll be playing professional football this season and be on the field with Brady.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship Credit: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty

"I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,' " Gronkowski told the outlet. "And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field. I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

Gronkowski has spent his entire 11-year career playing with Brady. He even retired from the NFL once before: back in March 2019 before ultimately returning in April 2020 to join Brady on the Buccaneers.

In the months following the Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams during last season's playoffs, Gronkowski has been open about his indecision to continue his football career.

In January, he told TMZ that he would likely decline to play if asked at that time. "If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now. It's two days after the season. I'd be like, 'No, I'm not playing,' " Gronkowski said.

"If I had to answer right now, it would be no," he later added. "But you never know. In three weeks, it might be yes!"

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht recently told NFL.com that the team was giving the former Super Bowl champion "space" to decide what he wants to do. "He was a big factor in us having the success that we had," Licht said. "We would welcome Rob back with open arms, but we're giving him his space right now to decide on what he wants to do."