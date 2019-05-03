Rob Gronkowski Says He ‘Might Convince’ Himself to Come Out of Retirement: 'You Never Know'

Never say never!

Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement from the NFL in March, toyed with New England Patriots fans’ hearts at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, as he joked about how he may still “convince himself” to return to the sport.

Asked on the red carpet whether he had actually retired, Gronkowski, 29, admitted that while he likes to “mess with people,” he has decided to hang up his cleats.

“I mess with people. I say ‘fake retired’ to half the people. I say I’m coming back next week, but yes, I’m actually retired,” he shared. “But I like to mess around. Sometimes tell people I’m really not.”

However, that decision could change.

“You never know. If you mess around that much about it, I might convince myself [to return],” Gronk shared, before admitting that he’s “feeling good” about retirement.

“I kind of like it right now,” he remarked. “I’m resting, recovering, I’m feeling good. It’s all going good.”

.@RobGronkowski is playing with our emotions on the #BBMAs red carpet! pic.twitter.com/061Z0GTLz9 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 1, 2019

Gronkowski attended the event with girlfriend Camille Kostek and even took part in the epic show opener.

As host Kelly Clarkson sat next to Terry Crews in the audience of the show for her opening monologue, Gronkowski (who was playing the part of a clueless security guard), asked her to move so that Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard could have the seats — which seemed to be a reference to how she was recently mistaken for a seat filler at the Academy of Country Music Awards in early April.

Image zoom Rob Gronkowski Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In an attempt to prove that she really was herself, Clarkson proceeded to belt out a medley of songs nominated at this year’s show, including Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” Maren Morris and Zedd‘s “The Middle,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s collab “I Like It” and more.

Later that night, Crews and Gronkowski also teamed up to present the award for best rap song, which went to “I Like It.”

Image zoom Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Frazer Harrison/Getty

When he’s not having fun on the red carpet, Gronkowski has been embracing his time off.

Just last month, the former tight end shared a series of photos of himself on a dirt bike in the woods as he praised the “healing” power of nature.

Alongside the images — which also included a selfie of Gronkowski and a friend — the athlete wrote, “Nature, plants, veggies, bike rides till you’re lost , meditation — all healing energies, bringing life and rejuvenation back to me.”

He continued, “Take one day at a time, restore the balance, don’t let anything stand in the way. Take new paths that never been taken before. I know there are many more things out there in this nature world that help heal you, so feel free to share in the comments!”