Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 12:43 PM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady; Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Photo: Tom Brady/twitter, Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie.

"I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear.

Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing."

"You gotta show the package, Tom," Gronkowski added with a laugh. He also joked with reporters that he "was a little shocked" when he saw the selfie.

Edelman, 36, also shared his thoughts on Brady's picture on Tuesday, in an Instagram Reel. "Gotta start somewhere bubs. Practice makes perfect," Edelman wrote in the caption of his post.

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion gave Brady a hard time for the lighting in his selfie, but complimented his location choice. "Lighting...I don't know, the background's great. Is it a green screen? I don't know," joked Edelman.

Not unlike Gronkowski, Edelman's biggest critique of Brady's "thirst trap" shot was the placement of his hand. "What are you covering, bubs? Let it hang, bubs!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady, 45, had solicited criticism from Gronkowski and Edelman from the get-go, asking them for their approval on the sexy shot when he sent the tweet on Monday. "Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬," he captioned the snap.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He Peed the Bed'

This isn't the first time Gronkowski has played wingman for his recently-divorced friend.

On a recent episode of the quarterback's SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," Gronkowski playfully suggested Brady consider dating his 80 for Brady costar Sally Field.

Gronkowski said, "You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?"

Brady then joked to listeners that he and Field "did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going," while working on the movie. "We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there."

Related Articles
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'
tom brady underwear
Tom Brady Poses in Just His Underwear to Complete a Bet: 'Did I Do It Right?'
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest He Date Sally Field on His Podcast
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest Sally Field as a New Girlfriend
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZk3oJuuggu/ alyssafarah's profile picture alyssafarah Verified Missed that it was #nationalspouseday & miss St Barths 🤩 52w
Alyssa Farah Griffin Credits 'Thirst Trap' Photo for Helping Her Win Back Now-Husband
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Rob Gronkowski Welcomes Tom Brady to the '2X Retired Club': 'You're a Legend'
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He's a Good Sport About It'
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on 80 for Brady Film Set:
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on '80 for Brady' Set: She Is 'an Inspiration'
Tom Brady posts family pics on his instagram
Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game
Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Buccaneers, Going to Go Where He Can 'Win'
Rob Gronkowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Rob Gronkowski Says Partying Made Him a Better Player: 'It Translated to the Football Field'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Jokes He Needs to 'Get Good' at Retiring, but Says He's 'Excited for What's Ahead'
tom brady, david beckham
David Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars React to Tom Brady's Retirement: 'The Greatest'
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno Jokes She 'Got Turned on' Filming '80 For Brady' in a 'Real' Locker Room: 'My Favorite Scene'
tom brady, Galynn Brady
All About Tom Brady's Parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.
Sally Field Rollout
Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on '80 For Brady' Set: 'But He Was a Natural' 
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Says Watching '80 For Brady' with His Kids Was the 'Best Part' of Making Movie