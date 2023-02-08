Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie.

"I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear.

Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing."

"You gotta show the package, Tom," Gronkowski added with a laugh. He also joked with reporters that he "was a little shocked" when he saw the selfie.

Edelman, 36, also shared his thoughts on Brady's picture on Tuesday, in an Instagram Reel. "Gotta start somewhere bubs. Practice makes perfect," Edelman wrote in the caption of his post.

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion gave Brady a hard time for the lighting in his selfie, but complimented his location choice. "Lighting...I don't know, the background's great. Is it a green screen? I don't know," joked Edelman.

Not unlike Gronkowski, Edelman's biggest critique of Brady's "thirst trap" shot was the placement of his hand. "What are you covering, bubs? Let it hang, bubs!"

Brady, 45, had solicited criticism from Gronkowski and Edelman from the get-go, asking them for their approval on the sexy shot when he sent the tweet on Monday. "Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬," he captioned the snap.

This isn't the first time Gronkowski has played wingman for his recently-divorced friend.

On a recent episode of the quarterback's SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," Gronkowski playfully suggested Brady consider dating his 80 for Brady costar Sally Field.

Gronkowski said, "You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?"

Brady then joked to listeners that he and Field "did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going," while working on the movie. "We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there."