Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski Jokes He Might Retire to Avoid Next Season’s Training Camp

The athlete came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady this season

It's only been a few days since Rob Gronkowski secured another Super Bowl win, but the NFL star is already thinking about his next season on the field.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his feelings after Super Bowl LV and his thoughts on playing again for 2021-2022.

The Bucs dominated in last Sunday's game, winning 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs and giving Gronkowski his fourth Super Bowl ring.

"It really hasn't sunken in yet. … It feels like it didn't even happen, but it did happen, it just happened with like a blink of an eye," Gronkowski told Fallon.

The athlete came out of retirement to join quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay this season, where he will most likely stay for another year, Gronkowski said.

"I don't see why I won't be back with the Bucs," he said. "But we can have a great team coming back too. Obviously, we just won it all, Super Bowl LV champs."

The tight end, 31, said he's already thinking about how to be victorious again next season.

"It's already two days past the game and I'm already thinking like 'Man, what is going to be like next year? Can we make it back? What do I got to do?' That's already in my mind," he told Fallon.

Image zoom Rob Gronkowski | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gronkowski went on to tease that maybe he'll surprise fans again and go back into retirement.

"Maybe I'll retire again. Maybe I'll retire just so I don't do training camp," he joked during the appearance. "Because training camp like, ugh."

"And then I'll come back like, 'Hey will you guys take me back? Yeah, I'll come back. It's game time? Perfect!' " he said, pretending to be on the phone with his team.

In April 2020, Gronkowski revealed he and Brady first threw around the idea of him coming out of retirement during a workout last February. Once Brady publicly revealed he was joining Tampa Bay, Gronkowski followed suit. The pair previously played together for the New England Patriots.

"Just coming down here [for] this journey. I saw the opportunity I thought it was a great opportunity. I love Florida," Gronkowski told reporters after the 2021 Super Bowl win, according to WEEI. "It was an opportunity to be in great weather and t-shirt and shorts and sandals basically every day going to work. That's my style. Just unbelievable. What a journey it's been. What a story it's been. What a start it was to the journey and what a finish. It's for real. It was the real deal."

Gronkowski called his and Brady's latest Super Bowl victory "one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."