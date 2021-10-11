Why Rob Gronkowski Chose to Join Tom Brady's NFT Company: 'It's No Secret We Are a Winning Team'

"I am feeling better every week, improving every day," Rob Gronkowski also tells PEOPLE about his recovery after he endured rib and lung injuries

Rob Gronkowski is teaming up with Tom Brady, once again.

On Monday, Gronkowski, 32, announced that he is the latest athlete to join Autograph, an NFT platform Brady, 44, cofounded with the aim to curate a digital collectibles experience from some of the biggest brands and celebrities.

"It's no secret Tom and I are a winning team, and joining him and Autograph was an easy decision because now we're able to take that same on-field chemistry to the digital world," Gronkowski tells PEOPLE about working with Brady, with whom he won four Super Bowl championships (XLIX, LI, LIII, LV) as teammates on the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

"When Tom came to me to join Autograph, I already had a good understanding of the NFTs space and how big they are plus I'm an entrepreneur, so I was intrigued from a business perspective," Gronkowski explains. "Not to mention, it's always fun to work with your friends and I'm also joining the likes of Tiger [Woods], Naomi [Osaka] and others.

NFT, which stands for nonfungible token, is defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary as "a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (as of a specific digital asset and specific rights relating to it)."

Autograph has already released NFTs with other sports GOATs including Woods, Osaka, Simone Biles, Usain Bolt, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk and Derek Jeter.

"Growing up, my brothers and I collected every sort of trading card out there. We collected football cards, hockey cards, baseball cards, you name it. NFTs are essentially bringing the trading cards from my childhood to another level for my fans and to the digital world," Gronkowski shares.

"It's pretty cool to interact with fans in this new way. Plus, the price points for Autograph are extremely reasonable and it makes it accessible to more of my fans," he says of his NFT collection of digital memorabilia, which drops on Tuesday.

Rob Gronkowski at 2019 Billboard Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lately, Gronkowski has been off the field due to rib and lung injuries since Sept. 26, reportedly when he suffered a total of four cracked ribs, a broken rib and a punctured lung during the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

His second year out of retirement started with significant blows to his body but the athlete also tells PEOPLE that he's doing his best to get back to playing at a high level again.

"I am feeling better every week, improving every day. The first few days are tough and then once you get into a routine, feel the improvements every day, you get excited about the recovery process to get back even stronger and to just get better every single day and that's all you can ask for," he says. "Do the best you can every day, one day at a time."