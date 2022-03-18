Rob Gronkowski Hints at Likely Return to Buccaneers After Brady Un-Retirement: 'Good Chance'

Longtime teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski may be together again following the quarterback's return from a brief retirement

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can't seem to stay apart for long.

Earlier this month, 44-year-old Brady revealed his surprising return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after briefly retiring from the NFL for 40 days.

During Brady's break, speculation mounted around what team would land Gronkowski, who has spent his entire 12-year career playing with Brady.

But with the quarterback now returning to the team, there may be be no other choice for the 32-year-old Buccaneers tight end — at least that's what he hinted at while recently visiting a barbershop.

"It's a very good chance [I'm coming back]," Gronkowski was heard saying in a video posted by Twitter user Alan Villa this week. "I'll let [Brady] have a little scare. Give him a couple of months without me and then, you know."

"He just did it to me for a couple of months," he told people inside the barbershop. "So I'm gonna do it to him now."

While Gronkowski simply could have been having a laugh with fans, his response is much different from the one he gave TMZ Sports in January.

Rob Gronkowski attends the 11th Annual NFL Honors Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now. It's two days after the season. I'd be like, 'No, I'm not playing,' " Gronkowski told the outlet.

"You've got to give it some time, you've got to rest to see how everything goes, to see how everything plays out, how I feel," he said. "I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there then."

Gronkowski already retired from the NFL once before, in March 2019, but ultimately returned in April 2020 to join former New England Patriots teammate Brady on the Buccaneers.

If he does ultimately decide not to come back, Gronkowski would retire among an exclusive club of NFL players who have won four Super Bowl titles, the most recent of which was in 2021.

In Brady's announcement about his return to the NFL, he said he and the Buccaneers have "unfinished business."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," the quarterback wrote on Twitter.

"I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he continued.