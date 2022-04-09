The football player tells PEOPLE he hasn't decided if he's hanging up his cleats quite yet, but his model girlfriend is hopeful he'll play one more year

Rob Gronkowski Says Girlfriend Camille Kostek Wants Him to Play After Tom Brady Announces Return

Rob Gronkowski hasn't quite yet decided if he's returning for another NFL season but if his girlfriend Camille Kostek has her way, he'll be back.

"I think she wants me to go back," the 32-year-old player tells PEOPLE. "She supports me for sure."

There has been speculation about the tight end's future since quarterback Tom Brady announced he was retiring and then decided to play again. The duo played together for nine NFL seasons. After leaving the New England Patriots, Brady switched teams and headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where Gronkowski eventually came out of his own retirement and followed.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the rehearsals for Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which he is hosting, Gronkowski says he knows one thing is for certain.

"There's one thing, if I do play football, though, it would definitely be with the Bucs," Gronkowski tells PEOPLE.

"Just the teammates there that I'm so familiar with and the organization is just A plus. I've been in that decision mind for the last couple months, since the end of the season."

His girlfriend Kostek feels the same way as the 30-year-old has also bonded with her new football family in Florida.

"She just loves that team," the University of Arizona alum explains. "Loves the other wives and girlfriends on the team, too. It's a great combo over there for sure."

As for when fans might know if he will be playing again, Gronk tells PEOPLE he is just living in the moment for now.

"I'm just really taking my time. The season doesn't really start for another three, or four months. So it's actually great not to really be signed with a team because it's just that freedom," the NFL legend says.

While Gronkowski takes time away from football, he certainly is not just kicking back and relaxing.

Gronkowski is hosting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards alongside Miranda Cosgrove.

In a way, Cosgrove is his television Brady, as the tight end is also set to appear on the actress' newly-returned beloved show, iCarly.

"It's just nice just to be hosting with Miranda and be making some appearances on iCarly soon," Gronkowski tells PEOPLE. "That's going to be really cool."