Super Bowl LV champion Rob Gronkowski also surprised his girlfriend with flowers, a card and her favorite wrap

Rob Gronkowski Gives His 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Lots of Love' on Her Birthday

Rob Gronkowski is showering his girlfriend Camille Kostek with love on her birthday!

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, 31, honored Kostek on her 29th birthday with a sweet Instagram post and a few surprise gifts.

Gronkowski posted a photo of the pair celebrating the Buccaneers' recent Super Bowl win during the boat parade. In the image, the NFL star is wearing a Buccaneers-colored beaded necklace while Kostek sported a Super Bowl LV hat and jersey with her boyfriend's number.

"Happy Birthday 🎉 to my beautiful baby @camillekostek celebrating with lots of love all weekend!!" Gronkowski wrote.

The model reposted the athlete's photo on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thanks mi amor. Happy to spend it with you year after year ❤️."

Kostek also shared on Friday that her longtime boyfriend surprised her with a bouquet of flowers, a card and one of her favorite lunches.

"What is this that you brought home?" Kostek asked Gronkowski in a clip on her Instagram Stories, to which the athlete replied, "Camille's birthday gift."

"I got Camille some flowers, a nice card and her favorite wrap because I'm a gentleman," he said with a smile as he munched on chips in the background.

Gronkowski and Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader, have been dating since 2015.

While he's been dominating the football field, she has been making impressive moves in her modeling career, winning the SI Swimsuit Model Search and being named a SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2018, and even landing the coveted cover of the swim issue in 2019.

Earlier this week, the couple expressed their appreciation for one another on Valentine's Day.

The NFL star posted a series of photos of the couple to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message about the former Sports Illustrated Swim cover star.

"Happy Valentines Day to my baby @camillekostek one of the hardest workers I know, always cheering me on, always caring and always there for anything that I need!" Gronkowski wrote. "Keep #nevernotdancing my ❤️!!"

Kostek also paid tribute to her boyfriend on the romantic holiday sharing a photo of the couple getting cozy on a boat.