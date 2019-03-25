Rob Gronkowski Wasn't Sure of His Post-Football 'Path' Five Months Before Announcing Retirement

The future is wide open for Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots tight end is leaving the NFL behind at age 29, he announced on Instagram over the weekend. So what’s next for Gronkowski? Even he’s not sure — as he said in his statement, and also told PEOPLE in an interview last October.

Leaving his next career path open-ended, Gronkowski wrote on Sunday that he was “uncertain of whats [sic] next.”

When asked about his post-football plans last year, Gronkowski told PEOPLE, “I really don’t have any plans set for what I want to do after.”

“I just basically put my focus on football during the season,” he explained at the time. “I’ve done many things in the offseason, outside of football, but I wouldn’t say I have anything in my mind that clicks that I will 100 percent want to do after.”

Continuing, Gronkowski said that throughout his football career he’s been able to do “many things.”

“So, I’m sure that when I’m actually done playing — which I don’t know when it’s going to be, [I] just take year by year — and when I’m done, I’m sure that whatever path, whatever journey I’ll lead to and find appetizing to me, that I love doing, that’s where it’ll take me,” he said. “It could be anywhere.”

Gronkowski’s retirement comes after the Patriots won the Super Bowl in February, marking the athlete’s third championship win.

Throughout his nine seasons playing for the Patriots, Gronkowski scored 79 touchdown receptions, according to ESPN.

Gronkowski also holds numerous records for a tight end, the outlet reported, including having 10 or more touchdown receptions in five seasons.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

In his Instagram post, Gronkowski thanked his teammates and coaches.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” he said. “The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been [a part] of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity.”