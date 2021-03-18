Rob Gronkowski Defends Tom Brady for Throwing Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl Boat Parade

Gronk added that Brady is a "good team player," who wanted to make sure that all his teammates had an opportunity to hold the trophy

Rob Gronkowski is standing up for his friend and teammate Tom Brady's right to celebrate however he pleases.

During an episode of the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was asked to defend whether Brady getting "wasted" and throwing the Lombardi trophy during the team's victory boat parade was "the right way to celebrate."

"That is how you celebrate a Super Bowl because you celebrate 600 times so you gotta to step it up a little bit when you're at a parade," Gronkowski, 31, said.

He added that Brady, 43, is a "good team player," who wanted to make sure that all of his teammates had an opportunity to hold the trophy.

"He's held that trophy many times and he's like 'Man, I want my teammates to hold the trophy. They've never held it before,'" Gronkowski said. Brady was filmed tossing the iconic trophy from his boat to another during the Buccaneers' boat parade on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa following their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

"So that's why he tossed it to [tight end Cameron Brate], cause he looked at me and he said, 'Rob's held it many times too.' So, he threw it to Cam and Cam made that amazing catch."

After the boat parade, Brady shared a video of himself seemingly unable to walk on his own.

In the clip, the seven-time Super Bowl champion smiles and gives a little wave to a crowd of reporters waiting for him as a friend helps the athlete walk by.

"Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote in the caption.

On Wednesday, Gronkowski joked that Brady "should've been more wasted actually," adding, "cause then I could've been like 'Tom, man. You're partying too much,' like he used to say to me back in the old days."

Earlier this month, Brady spoke to James Corden on The Late Late Show about the incident.

After Corden showed the video of the heart-stopping boat toss, Brady explained, "first of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was just, 'this seems like really fun to do!'"