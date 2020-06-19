Rob Gronkowski Debuts His Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform for the First Time

"I still have, you know, a lot left in the tank to give to the game of football," the tight end said in a recent interview

Rob Gronkowski has officially made his debut as a Buccaneer!

The Buccaneers on Thursday unveiled photos of the former Patriots tight end wearing the Tampa Bay team's uniform for the first time.

In a clip shared by the team on Twitter, Gronkowski, 31, expressed his delight at the fresh jerseys.

"That's beautiful, man, that is beautiful," the athlete says upon seeing the new uniforms for the first time. "Wow."

"This one's nice, too, this one's real nice," he says, holding up a white jersey.

Gronkowski shared a photo in his new gear on Instagram Thursday, writing in the caption, "Bucs, Take 1."

"It was my first time off of sports like in my whole entire life, it's you know my first time away from the game of football in about 15 years," Gronkowski said in an interview on the Buccaneers' latest episode of In the Current, speaking of his retirement last year.

"I was trying to figure out myself, figure out about life and everything," he continued. "And you know that's one thing that I found out about myself. Is that I still have, you know, a lot left in the tank to give to the game of football, and that I enjoy playing it. And that's why I came back."

While news of Gronkowski coming out of retirement broke in April, the athlete has said that he and longtime pal Tom Brady — who is also spending his first season in Tampa Bay — spoke about a possible reunion months prior.

"I said, ‘But if there’s a right opportunity out there, and you go somewhere and that opportunity is right — even if you go back to the Patriots, and I feel like the opportunity is right — there’s a possible chance that I will definitely love to reconnect,' " Gronkowski divulged during a media call in April about a conversation he had with Brady, 42.

"And that’s where the conversation started a little bit, and he was all fired up and juiced up about it,” he continued. "So that was something pretty cool at the moment, and in the end, it happened over time, which is pretty neat."

"That desire, that passion, has lit into me, and I just felt like, in the last couple weeks, it was the right time to hop on before it was too late," Gronkowski added.