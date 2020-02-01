Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Talk Hooking up Before Games — and If It Affected Performance

Jenny McCarthy got personal with the New England Patriots’ former star tight end Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek on Friday.

During a sit-down for her SiriusXM radio show in Miami, ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the host asked Gronkowski, 30, and Kostek, 27, if the two had slept together before his big games.

McCarthy’s taboo question was met with an honest answer from the pair, who have been dating since 2015. “I don’t know, sometimes we did it and sometimes, no,” said Gronkowski.

“The night before games he would have curfew, and so, he didn’t get to sleep there,” said Kostek. “But I would kiss you goodbye, I think!”

Asked if sex would affect Gronkowski’s performance on the field, the former NFL star said, “No, I don’t think so. No.”

“If anything I feel like, if we have hooked up before a game, you’d be ready to go and less tense!” Kostek joked.

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the game in March 2019, over a month after helping his team win the Super Bowl.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010,” Gronkowski wrote on Instagram, thanking Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, 78, and head coach Bill Belichick, 67.

Throughout his nine seasons playing for the Patriots, Gronkowski scored 79 touchdown receptions. The three-time Super Bowl Champion also holds numerous records for a tight end, including having 10 or more touchdown receptions in five seasons.

“My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” he said. “The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been [a part] of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity.”

The athlete went on to thank all of his fans for standing by him throughout his career.

“Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been [a part] of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be,” he wrote.”“Now it’s time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for the rest of my life.”

“It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success,” he continued. “To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be [a part] of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of what’s next.”

Since then, speculation has run rampant that Gronkowski will return to the field — something even Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader, hinted could be a possibility.

“He is someone who likes to mess around,” she said in a May 2019 interview with Extra.

“I think he is messing with everybody, then again he stumps me all the time so who knows?” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 cover girl said. “He could be pulling this out of the woodwork at some time. I would love to see him out there, but I am also respecting him taking this time for himself, healing up his body, and enjoying the time off.”