Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Relationship Timeline

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have one of the sweetest relationships in sports.

The NFL player and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model first crossed paths when he was a tight end and she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Despite sharing a stadium during Patriots games, however, the pair didn't actually meet until they were off the field at a charity event in 2013.

"He ripped off his 'Hi My name is Rob Gronkowski' sticker on his T-shirt. He had written on the back of it his phone number," Kostek recalled on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson. According to the model, Gronkowski's teammate had given her his number. "I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again."

She later FaceTimed the tight end, and the two quickly struck up a romance, though it would be a few years before the couple took their relationship public. The pair made their red carpet debut in 2016 and have been supporting each other on and off the field ever since.

Here is the complete timeline of Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's relationship.

November 2013: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek meet at a charity event

Gronkowski and Kostek met at a Goodwill charity event in 2013 when they were filling turkey baskets for families in need.

"Camille and I met during Thanksgiving week. Therefore, I am very thankful for the charity event we met at," Gronkowski later told PEOPLE of the pair's introduction.

At the time, Kostek was a Patriots cheerleader and Gronkowski was in his third season with the team. Kostek worried that she could be breaking a rule by dating a player, so after Gronkowski's teammate gave her his number, she decided to keep the exchange to herself.

"I didn't make it locker room talk. I never spoke about it. Some of my captains now are probably like, 'Girl, what?' So, and then I just sat on it for a couple of days and then I FaceTimed him," she later explained on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson.

September 2015: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek go public with their relationship

Gronkowski and Kostek kept their romance quiet for the first two years, but in September 2015, PEOPLE reported that they were an item after Kostek was spotted cheering the tight end on in the stands at one of his games. After participating in a pre-game performance on the field, Kostek then watched the game from the stands and in a club suite, where she gathered with some of Gronkowski's family.

That same month, Gronkowski made his debut on Kostek's Instagram when she posted a sweet photo of the couple with the caption, "Friday night date night."

July 2016: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek make their red carpet debut

Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California Credit: Mark Davis/Getty

Gronkowski and Kostek walked arm in arm down the red carpet at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards in July 2016, which marked their public debut as a couple.

May 2019: Camille Kostek discusses Rob Gronkowski's retirement from football

After the NFL star announced his retirement from football in March 2019, Kostek opened up about her boyfriend's decision during an interview with Extra. The model said that Gronkowski might "convince himself" to return to the sport, adding that the tight end is "someone who likes to mess around."

"I think he is messing with everybody, then again he stumps me all the time so who knows?" she said. "He could be pulling this out of the woodwork at some time. I would love to see him out there, but I am also respecting him taking this time for himself, healing up his body, and enjoying the time off."

Kostek also touched on Gronkowski's illustrious career. "It's been a blast," she said. "I was cheerleading on the sidelines in the first couple years … I went from cheering him on the sidelines of the Super Bowl to being a proud girlfriend in the crowd to [watching him end] his career on the Super Bowl field … I feel very lucky that I got to be a part his incredible career."

May 9, 2019: Rob Gronkowski celebrates Camille Kostek's Sports Illustrated cover

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Kick Off Party for the 2019 Issue Launch at Irma's at W South Beach on May 9, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida Credit: John Parra/Getty

After Kostek landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in 2019, Gronkowski was on hand to celebrate with the model at Irma's and Wall nightclub at the W South Beach Miami. PEOPLE reported at the time that the tight end acted as Kostek's personal bodyguard and stood watch at the entrance of her roped-off VIP section. Gronkowski also got behind the DJ booth at the party, and did a series of squats with Kostek on his back.

February 2020: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek open up about their pre-game routine

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gronkowski and Kostek were asked some personal questions by Jenny McCarthy while appearing on her SiriusXM radio show. McCarthy asked the couple if they slept together before Gronkowski's big games, to which he replied, "I don't know, sometimes we did it and sometimes, no."

"The night before games he would have curfew, and so he didn't get to sleep there, but I would kiss you goodbye, I think!" added Kostek.

When asked if he thought sex would affect his performance on the field, Gronkowski replied, "No, I don't think so. No."

"If anything I feel like if we have hooked up before a game, you'd be ready to go and less tense!" Kostek joked.

February 4, 2021: Camille Kostek discusses the engagement ring she wants from Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2019 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

When Kostek appeared on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson, the hosts asked if she was "looking for a ring." Kostek hesitated to answer the question, saying that the responsibility was up to Gronkowski. "I'm not the one who gets down on one knee, I'm supposed to be surprised," she said.

However, Kostek did share that she knows the kind of engagement ring she wants, saying "I do have one, I'm like a very simple, simple girl."

"I'm hoping that he's smart enough to ask my friends or my sisters," she added, noting that the only ring the couple was focused on at that point was a Super Bowl ring.

February 7, 2021: Camille Kostek cheers on Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl

Kostek cheered on Gronkowski at Super Bowl LV while wearing a rhinestone-covered jacket that featured the tight end's name and number. "ROBBY G BABY !!!!" she captioned an Instagram video of her showing off the ensemble.

After Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the game, the couple celebrated on the field with the NFL player's family.

"CANT THINK OF A CAPTION RN IM CELEBRATING," Kostek wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing with Gronkowski's mother. She shared another snap of her and Gronkowski kissing as the confetti fell around them with the caption, "Tastes like a champion."

February 8, 2021: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek visit Disney World after Super Bowl victory

The pair headed to Disney World to celebrate Gronkowski's Super Bowl win the following day. Kostek posted a photo of the two riding Thunder Mountain on Instagram, along with a video of Gronkowski and his nephew on the Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.

February 14, 2021: Rob Gronkowski posts a Valentine's Day tribute to Camille Kostek

Gronkowski celebrated Valentine's Day with a sweet Instagram tribute to Kostek. "Happy Valentines Day to my baby @camillekostek one of the hardest workers I know, always cheering me on, always caring and always there for anything that I need!" the NFL player wrote along with a series of photos of the couple.

February 2021: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek adopt a dog

To celebrate Gronkowski's Super Bowl win, the couple adopted a French bulldog named him Ralphie in February 2021. "I told myself if I win the Super Bowl, I got to get a French bulldog, and I won the Super Bowl, so I had to go through with the plans!" Gronkowski told PEOPLE of the pup, who even has his own Instagram page.

Kostek later spoke with SiriusXM's Mark Zito about their canine companion's impact on their relationship. When Zito asked if Ralphie ever gets on the bed while the couple is having alone time, Kostek replied, "I feel like it would be more weird if I said no. Listen, animals are people's shadows. All Frenchie owners who are listening will know, they are your shadow. They do not leave at all!"

July 10, 2021: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the ESPY Awards

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gronkowski was a presenter at the 2021 ESPY Awards, and he enjoyed a date night with Kostek for the occasion. The couple embraced and posed on the red carpet in New York City, where they coordinated with matching black outfits.

July 16, 2021: Camille Kostek says that Rob Gronkowski helps her deal with haters

Kostek told People TV host Kay Adams that Gronkowski has helped her with self-acceptance and taught her how to "deal with haters" throughout their relationship.

"It was just really hard for me to be, like, 'How could someone think these cruel things about me when they don't even know who I am?' And Rob was like, 'Camille, if I ever let those things get me down, I wouldn't be able to get out of bed every day and go to work.' He was, like, 'You dust that stuff off,' " she explained.

August 12, 2021: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek take a couple's quiz

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2020 at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kostek and Gronkowski shared more details about their relationship when they took GQ's The Couple Quiz and asked each other 37 questions.

Kostek revealed Gronkowski's hidden talent — juggling — and shared that the tight end's ideal day includes waking up without an alarm and various wellness treatments (getting a massage, going in an infrared sauna and taking a salt bath). Meanwhile, Gronkowski shared that Kostek's favorite movie is The Parent Trap, and that the model's bucket list wish is to compete on Dancing with the Stars. The couple also said that their first kiss happened in front of Gronkowski's house.

October 21, 2021: Rob Gronkowski shares how he and Camille Kostek celebrate the anniversary of the day they met

Ahead of the eighth anniversary of the day the couple first met, Gronkowski revealed to PEOPLE that the pair celebrates the occasion every year over Thanksgiving weekend.

"We celebrate the anniversary annually every year throughout the whole Thanksgiving week, seeing our families and feasting on some delicious food. During football season, it's a little bit more difficult to celebrate the wonderful occasion, so Thanksgiving makes it the perfect go-to celebration every time," he said.

October 31, 2021: Camille Kostek dresses as Rob Gronkowski for Halloween

For Halloween 2021, Kostek dressed up as the football star, wearing his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. She accessorized the costume with black eye grease and Gronkowski's four Super Bowl rings.

"When football Sunday lands on Halloween, you dress up as the 4x SB Champ Robbie G the one and only 👏🏈🎃 @gronk this jersey smells but you still cute 🤧 also my fingers are sore from holding all of these rings 😅," Kostek wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her outfit.

April 8, 2022: Rob Gronkowski says Camille Kostek wants him to play another NFL season

After Gronkowski's Tampa Bay teammate Tom Brady decided to return for another NFL season after initially announcing his retirement, fans began to speculate whether the tight end would play for another year. While Gronkowski had yet to announce his decision at the time, he told PEOPLE in April 2022 that Kostek was in favor of him returning.

"I think she wants me to go back," he said. "She supports me for sure."

Gronkowski expressed loyalty to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, stating, "There's one thing, if I do play football, though, it would definitely be with the Bucs." He added that Kostek has a similar affinity for the Florida team. "She just loves that team," he said. "Loves the other wives and girlfriends on the team, too. It's a great combo over there for sure."

April 9, 2022: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Kids' Choice Awards

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kostek and Gronkowski both had plenty to celebrate at Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards. Gronkowski co-hosted the event, while Kostek's show Wipeout — which the model hosts — was nominated for best reality show. Kostek shared a photo of the couple from the big night on Instagram, writing that she was a "proud girlfriend in the audience watching Rob put on a funny show for the kids" in the caption.

June 21, 2022: Camille Kostek supports Rob Gronkowski after he announces he's retiring for the second time

On June 21, 2022, Gronkowski announced that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time. The football star shared the news in a lengthy social media statement, writing in part, "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

Kostek showed her support for her boyfriend on Instagram, sharing Gronkowski's message on her own Story and reposting several tributes from other accounts.