Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged

The former NFL star — who has partnered with Bounty ahead of Super Bowl LVII — and the supermodel first met at a charity event in November 2013

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 12:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level.

Noting how he and his longtime love — who will soon celebrate the 10-year anniversary since first meeting in November 2023 — "definitely talk about" getting engaged, Gronkowski explains that it's been tough because, "we're both super busy with our careers right now."

"She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for Sports Illustrated once again, and then we got the Super Bowl," he continues.

But, detailing how Kostek's birthday and Valentine's Day both take place shortly after Super Bowl LVII, Gronkowski hints, "Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gronkowski and Kostek first crossed paths when he was a tight end and she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Despite sharing a stadium during Patriots games, the pair didn't actually meet until they were off the field at a charity event in 2013.

"He ripped off his 'Hi my name is Rob Gronkowski' sticker on his T-shirt. He had written on the back of it his phone number," Kostek recalled on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson in 2021.

But Gronkowski had a teammate give Kostek the sticker because they were worried she could be breaking a rule by dating a player. "I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again," Kostek said.

She later FaceTimed the tight end, however, and the two quickly struck up a romance, though it would be a few years before the couple took their relationship public. They later made their red carpet debut in 2016 and have supported each other on and off the field ever since.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Continuing to chat with PEOPLE, Gronkowski explains that he is already prepared for Valentine's Day next month and thinking of how he can show his lady his love and appreciation for her.

"It is super exciting, she's wonderful, and we do have some pretty big plans for Valentine's Day," he explains, hinting that the pair may embark on a trip together. "But also it's her birthday that week too, so I got two tasks in one, and I got to come through this year."

Gronkowski adds that he is already thinking ahead to his 10-year anniversary with Kostek as well, and the couple plan to give back to honor the milestone, rather than make a celebration all about themselves.

"We love to give back and that's where we met, at a charity event nine years ago," he says. "We both agree we should probably give back once again, because we were given back at that time when we met. So to be able to give back again at that time to celebrate, I mean, that's always a great thing to do."

RELATED VIDEO: Camille Kostek Says Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski Helps Her Deal With Haters: 'Dust That Stuff Off'

For the time being, though, Gronkowski is all prepped for the Super Bowl, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 12, and he has his partnership with Bounty to thank for helping him keep clean amid some game-day messiness.

"I know a thing or two about what you absolutely have to have on game day, and that's wings, football and Bounty, let me tell you that," Gronkowski tells PEOPLE. "And you really should never have one without the other, especially on game day."

Describing himself as a "mild buffalo sauce type of guy," the star athlete also notes that being from Buffalo, New York, "just makes total sense to be a buffalo wing guy," though he admits — "I also love my barbecue wings as well."

"You can't eat wings with a fork, you can't eat wings with gloves on, you got to make a mess, it has to go all over your face," he continues. "That's just a tradition in Buffalo, and then that's when the Bounty paper towel just comes into place and wipes you clean, just like that."

"There's a saying out there: You can't have football without wings, and you can't have wings without Bounty," Gronkowski adds.

Related Articles
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency
Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach Las Vegas
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Ultimate Pet Peeve: When Fans 'Start Touching Me'
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
Jay Withey, Man Who Sheltered 20 in Buffalo School Gets Super Bowl Tickets
Man Who Broke Into School During Blizzard to Help Shelter 24 People Is Gifted Super Bowl Tickets: 'Our Hero'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Hints at a 'Love Triangle' in Teaser for the Doritos 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says He Could '100 Percent' Beat Tom Brady at Pickleball
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek 'Totally Respects' Rob Gronkowski's Decision to Stay Retired: 'He Really Does Mean It'
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'
Mac Jones, Jordan Boys & Girls Club of Boston
Mac Jones Says He'll Get Teammate Matthew Judon to 'Change His Mind' After Calling His Style a 'Lost Cause'
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski Says Girlfriend Camille Kostek Wants Him to Play After Tom Brady Announces Return
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Rob Gronkowski, 4-Time Super Bowl Champion, Retires from NFL for Second Time: 'Gave It Everything'
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says He Won't Return to the NFL, Even If Tom Brady Asks: 'I'm Done with Football'
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer