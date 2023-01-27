Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level.

Noting how he and his longtime love — who will soon celebrate the 10-year anniversary since first meeting in November 2023 — "definitely talk about" getting engaged, Gronkowski explains that it's been tough because, "we're both super busy with our careers right now."

"She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for Sports Illustrated once again, and then we got the Super Bowl," he continues.

But, detailing how Kostek's birthday and Valentine's Day both take place shortly after Super Bowl LVII, Gronkowski hints, "Maybe some magic will happen. ... [It's] going to have to eventually happen."

Gronkowski and Kostek first crossed paths when he was a tight end and she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. Despite sharing a stadium during Patriots games, the pair didn't actually meet until they were off the field at a charity event in 2013.

"He ripped off his 'Hi my name is Rob Gronkowski' sticker on his T-shirt. He had written on the back of it his phone number," Kostek recalled on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson in 2021.

But Gronkowski had a teammate give Kostek the sticker because they were worried she could be breaking a rule by dating a player. "I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again," Kostek said.

She later FaceTimed the tight end, however, and the two quickly struck up a romance, though it would be a few years before the couple took their relationship public. They later made their red carpet debut in 2016 and have supported each other on and off the field ever since.

Continuing to chat with PEOPLE, Gronkowski explains that he is already prepared for Valentine's Day next month and thinking of how he can show his lady his love and appreciation for her.

"It is super exciting, she's wonderful, and we do have some pretty big plans for Valentine's Day," he explains, hinting that the pair may embark on a trip together. "But also it's her birthday that week too, so I got two tasks in one, and I got to come through this year."

Gronkowski adds that he is already thinking ahead to his 10-year anniversary with Kostek as well, and the couple plan to give back to honor the milestone, rather than make a celebration all about themselves.

"We love to give back and that's where we met, at a charity event nine years ago," he says. "We both agree we should probably give back once again, because we were given back at that time when we met. So to be able to give back again at that time to celebrate, I mean, that's always a great thing to do."

For the time being, though, Gronkowski is all prepped for the Super Bowl, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 12, and he has his partnership with Bounty to thank for helping him keep clean amid some game-day messiness.

"I know a thing or two about what you absolutely have to have on game day, and that's wings, football and Bounty, let me tell you that," Gronkowski tells PEOPLE. "And you really should never have one without the other, especially on game day."

Describing himself as a "mild buffalo sauce type of guy," the star athlete also notes that being from Buffalo, New York, "just makes total sense to be a buffalo wing guy," though he admits — "I also love my barbecue wings as well."

"You can't eat wings with a fork, you can't eat wings with gloves on, you got to make a mess, it has to go all over your face," he continues. "That's just a tradition in Buffalo, and then that's when the Bounty paper towel just comes into place and wipes you clean, just like that."

"There's a saying out there: You can't have football without wings, and you can't have wings without Bounty," Gronkowski adds.