"I do go up to Tom, because I know Tom watches like, I don't know, 40 hours of film a week," Rob Gronkowski said while appearing on ESPN2

Rob Gronkowski Says He Doesn't Watch Film, Just Asks Tom Brady What He Needs to Know for Games

Rob Gronkowski is someone who likes to keep things simple — and having a Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate like Tom Brady makes doing that so much easier.

While speaking with brothers Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN2, Gronkowski admitted he hasn't had to study footage of opposing teams as Brady watches so much of it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't watch film," the 32-year-old tight end told the Mannings on their Monday Night Football alternate broadcast. "I do go up to Tom, because I know Tom watches like, I don't know, 40 hours of film a week."

"[I'll ask], 'Tom, who is covering me, and what type of coverages are they doing?' I go, 'That's why I love playing with you Tom, you know everything,' " Gronkowski added.

Of course, it also helps that Gronkowski and Brady have chemistry. The pair have now been teammates for two different franchises, beginning with the New England Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gronkowski's habit of not watching film hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates, and one recently asked him about it.

"My teammate [Cameron Brate] just asked me the other day, 'Rob, I have a serious question: Do you ever watch film?' And I said, 'No, I don't. I just run by guys, if I'm feeling good, I'm feeling good,' " Gronkowski recalled.

"So I don't watch film," he continued, before adding, "I do watch film when the team is showing it."

So far, things seem to be working well for the Buccaneers coming off of their Super Bowl win in February.

The club started the 2021 season with two straight wins, the first over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (31-29), which was followed by last weekend's defeat of the Atlanta Falcons (48-25).

RELATED VIDEO: Camille Kostek Says Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski Helps Her Deal With Haters: 'Dust That Stuff Off'

This weekend, they'll be facing the Los Angeles Rams, another team that is off to a great start to the season with a 2-0 record.

But, what most football fans may be looking forward to is the game on Oct. 3, when Brady and Gronkowski will be returning to New England to face their old team.