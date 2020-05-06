The series will have Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams teaming up with celebrity guests including James Corden and Demi Lovato

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams Putting Athleticism to the Test in Insane Ways for New Show

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams are putting their bodies to the test — over and over again — for a new series.

The superstar athletes are participating in a series of insane athletic challenges for CBS' upcoming series, Game On! — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The sports comedy series — which is based on a U.K. show called A League of Their Own — has Williams, 39, and Gronkowski, 30, participating in challenges in everything from sumo wrestling and life-sized foosball to rhythmic gymnastics. The tennis star and the NFL player even find themsleves in the cockpit of a jet.

Game On! pits two teams of three competitors, captained by Williams and Gronkowski, with comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and a rotating mix of celebrity guests, including James Corden and Demi Lovato.

The show is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, and promises "elite athletes, epic challenges."

Game On! premieres on CBS Wednesday, May 27.