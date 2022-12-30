Rob Gronkowski Says He Could '100 Percent' Beat Tom Brady at Pickleball

The former NFL star tells PEOPLE he loves playing the sport, as well as cornhole, and that he's focusing on winning at both in the New Year

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on December 30, 2022 09:08 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Add Gronk to the growing list of people who love pickleball!

The 33-year-old former NFL player, also known as Rob Gronkowski, tells PEOPLE he could "a hundred percent" beat former teammate and good friend Tom Brady at the popular sport.

"He knows his stuff," the former tight end adds on the red carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barts, when asked about Brady's previous comments that he would "be really good" at the game.

"Yes, I play. I love it," Gronkowski continues about the game — although he's yet to join Brady's lead and invest in Major League Pickleball.

Instead, the former athlete is looking forward to staying active and in shape in the New Year, and shared that his new goal is to "win in cornhole," as well as pickleball.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Earlier this year, Gronkowski retired from the NFL for a second time.

"I'm done with football," Gronkowski told ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. "Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships I've made — obviously, here in New England for nine seasons and two down in Tampa for two."

"But I'm done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Upon his retirement, Brady shared a special tribute to his longtime teammate. The duo played 11 seasons together and won four Super Bowls during their time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk," Brady wrote on Instagram.

"Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all out on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career," he continued. "Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot."

Related Articles
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says He Won't Return to the NFL, Even If Tom Brady Asks: 'I'm Done with Football'
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Pushes Back on Speculation He Could Leave the NFL Mid-Season: 'No Retirement in My Future'
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL
Tom Brady Says He's 'Just Getting Started' While Joking About His Age for '80 for Brady' Trailer
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
AFC Championship Football, Foxborough, USA - 21 Jan 2018
Tom Brady 'Impressed' with Bill Belichick and Patriots, Says He Watches Team 'Every Week'
Eli Manning Admits ‘I’m a Little Bit Better’ at Pickleball Than Peyton Manning: ‘It Gets Very Competitive’
Eli Manning Says He's a 'Little Bit Better' at Pickleball Than Brother Peyton: 'It Gets Very Competitive'
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Announces He's Joining a New Pro Sports League — Pickleball: 'I'm Coming to Dominate'
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek 'Totally Respects' Rob Gronkowski's Decision to Stay Retired: 'He Really Does Mean It'
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady Reacts to Teammate Rob Gronkowski Retiring a Second Time: 'You Deserve It'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He Decided to Un-Retire Because He 'Felt Like I Had a Little Bit Left'
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's Friendship Through the Years