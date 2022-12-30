Rob Gronkowski Says He Could '100 Percent' Beat Tom Brady at Pickleball

Add Gronk to the growing list of people who love pickleball!

The 33-year-old former NFL player, also known as Rob Gronkowski, tells PEOPLE he could "a hundred percent" beat former teammate and good friend Tom Brady at the popular sport.

"He knows his stuff," the former tight end adds on the red carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barts, when asked about Brady's previous comments that he would "be really good" at the game.

"Yes, I play. I love it," Gronkowski continues about the game — although he's yet to join Brady's lead and invest in Major League Pickleball.

Instead, the former athlete is looking forward to staying active and in shape in the New Year, and shared that his new goal is to "win in cornhole," as well as pickleball.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Earlier this year, Gronkowski retired from the NFL for a second time.

"I'm done with football," Gronkowski told ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. "Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships I've made — obviously, here in New England for nine seasons and two down in Tampa for two."

"But I'm done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place," he added.

Upon his retirement, Brady shared a special tribute to his longtime teammate. The duo played 11 seasons together and won four Super Bowls during their time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk," Brady wrote on Instagram.

"Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all out on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career," he continued. "Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot."