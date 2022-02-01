Rising English Soccer Player Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Rape: Police

The star athlete will not play or train with the Premier League club as the ongoing investigation continues

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was arrested Sunday on "suspicion of rape and assault," according to police.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, Manchester Police said: "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Greenwood's arrest comes after the athlete's girlfriend, social media influencer Harriet Robson, posted an audio recording allegedly of Greenwood on her Instagram Story over the weekend. In the clip, which has since expired but has been shared on Twitter, a man Robson says is Greenwood is heard forcing himself on her as she explicitly says: "I don't want to have sex."

Both CNN and ESPN report that Robson also shared photos of what appears to show her covered in bruises with a bloody lip.

Mason Greenwood Credit: Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images

Following his arrest, Manchester United issued a statement to ESPN, which read: "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

Manchester Police and Manchester United did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The allegations have also prompted Nike to speak out, with the sportswear giant suspending its relationship with the soccer player.

"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to monitor the situation," Nike said in a statement to PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.