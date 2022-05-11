Rise Tells Incredible Story of NBA Powerhouses the Antetokounmpo Brothers – Watch the Trailer!

The film, based on a real-life story about the first trio of brothers – Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas Antetokounmpo – to become NBA champions, will debut June 24 on Disney+

The Antetokounmpo brothers are on the Rise!

On Tuesday, Disney+ released the trailer for its upcoming biopic, Rise, which is based on the real-life story about the first-ever trio of brothers – Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas Antetokounmpo – to each nab an NBA championship title.

Their parents – Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo – first emigrated from Nigeria to Greece to search for a better life for their family. While trying to provide for their five kids, the family endured many obstacles and setbacks while living under the threat of deportation, as depicted in the film.

To assist their parents financially, Giannis and Thanasis helped by selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens. When they weren't hustling for money, the siblings would play basketball with the local youth team, which is when they began to discover how incredibly talented they are.

Realizing their ability to shine on the court, the two started practicing hard to become professional athletes alongside their younger brother Kostas.

"They said I didn't belong," a voice in the trailer said. "That it was impossible, that we'd never make it, that we couldn't have an impact, but we knew together we couldn't lose."

In 2013, Giannis entered the NBA Draft with the help of an agent, holding on to a strong belief that the opportunity would change his life and the life of his family. Giannis was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, 15th overall, per the official website of the Olympics.

Thanasis was originally drafted by the New York Knicks in 2014, and in 2019, he joined his brother on Milwaukee's roster, according to NBA.com.

Last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Bucks to victory for the first time in 50 years after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Kostas showcased his talents playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the championship title in 2020.

The trailer also sees the family's triumphs and falls, including being discriminated against as immigrants but continuing to stick together as a solid unit throughout the journey.

"They can knock us down, but they can't stop us from getting back up," the voice in the trailer added.

The film – directed by Akin Omotoso and written by Arash Amel – features a slew of talented faces, including Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, Taylor Nichols, and brothers Uche and Ral Agada.