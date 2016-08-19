If the American women score gold this weekend, it will mark one of the greatest eras in Olympic history

Sixth times the charm!

The U.S. women’s basketball team is attempting a historical feat in the Rio Olympic Games by taking home a sixth straight gold medal – and they’re one step closer to their goal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday night Team U.S.A. defeated France 86 to 67 in a semifinal game, advancing to the Saturday championship where they will face Spain.

If the American women score gold this weekend, it will mark one of the greatest eras in Olympic history: They haven’t lost at the games since 1992, a winning streak of 47 games and five straight medals.

“This year’s team has a diverse set of athletic skills, including those of five WNBA MVPs and seven Rookies of the Year. We are proud to have proven veterans as well as new, gifted players who all work together to deliver wins for the USA,” WNBA president Lisa Borders tells PEOPLE.

[IMAGE “1” “” “std” ]

For more of PEOPLE’s Olympic coverage, pick up our collector’s edition, The Best of the Games, on sale now.

Border adds, “These are talented, dynamic and multifaceted players who are the best in the world. It’s exciting and inspiring to watch the team in its quest for an unprecedented sixth consecutive gold medal.”

The team includes a long list of superstar names such as Sue Bird, Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi.

Bird, a veteran point guard, sat out Thursday’s game due to a knee injury she sustained in the quarterfinals. She had 30 assists and just three turnovers in the first six games, according to NBC New York.

Road to Rio: How Did Team USA Train for the Olympics?

The team has won 47 consecutive games at the Olympics, and and over the past three games Bird has started every match at the point.

Seimone Augustus took Bird’s place in the starting lineup for Thursday’s semifinal – but the team insists the legend is irreplaceable.