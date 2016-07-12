"It's definitely tough for the athletes, for sure," Lindsey Vonn tells PEOPLE

Lindsey Vonn Will Not Be Attending the Olympics in Rio Due to Zika Concerns

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn will not be in attendance at the summer games in Rio this year.

“I was going to, but I think with the Zika and everything, it’s probably just better that I watch from home,” Vonn, 31, told PEOPLE while celebrating Under Armour‘s debut of the UA Crossback Bra in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The Under Armour athlete says other Olympians she has spoken to have mixed feelings about health concerns at this year’s games.

“Some people are [nervous], some people aren’t,” she says. “Definitely some sports are more at risk than others, but for the most part, all the Olympians are pretty excited about Rio despite everything. I think they’re doing the best job they can to keep it safe for everyone, and I think it’s going to be fine.”

Vonn said that had her Olympics taken place in Rio, she would have to give some thought to whether or not she would participate.

“I’m not sure, honestly, what I would decide,” she says. “I think I would still go, but that would definitely be in the back of my mind throughout the entire two weeks of the games. It’s definitely tough for the athletes, for sure.”

Several other American Olympic athletes have said they will not be attending the games this year as spectators or participants due to concerns about the Zika virus, including former gymnast Carly Patterson, golfer Dustin Johnson and cyclist Tejay van Garderen.

Even though Vonn won’t physically be at the games, she will be eagerly following them from home.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Michael Phelps and Missy Franklin and all those guys,” she says. “I’m a big fan of gymnastics and tennis – my friend Caroline [Wozniacki]’s playing. I’ve never watched fencing before, but I’m friends with Miles [Chamley-Watson], so I’m actually really excited to watch it.”