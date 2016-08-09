"Thank you #Magnificent7 for inspiring us and being great examples‼" Douglas wrote

Gabby Douglas Shares Sweet Snap of Past Winning Teams: 'These Girls Showed Us How to Get it Done'

Shout out to the Magnificent Seven!

Shortly before the U.S. women’s gymnastics team continued their dominant run in the all-around team final Tuesday in Rio, Gabby Douglas stopped to thank the legends who paved the way.

“These girls showed us how to get it done in #Atlanta1996 and we hope to follow in their footsteps in #Rio2016,” she captioned a photo of the Magnificent Seven, first ever U.S. team to win gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Thank you #Magnificent7 for inspiring us and being great examples‼” she continued. “You will always be our role models!”

Below the 1996 team, she included a photo of her gold medal-winning squad from the London 2012 games and her unstoppable Rio 2016 team. This year, Douglas, who won gold in the individual all around contest in 2012 is joined by captain Aly Raisman, three-time world all-around champion Simone Biles, uneven bar specialist Madison Kocian and 16-year-old newcomer Laurie Hernandez.

On Sunday, Team USA scored 185.238 in the qualifying round – nearly 10 points ahead of second-place China. In fact, the team has had such a strong run at Rio thus far that many commentators have suggested the real question of the team final is who will take home second place.