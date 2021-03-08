Rickie Fowler, PUMA brand ambassador, has partnered with Kygo's Palm Tree Crew for a new collection of golf apparel and gear

Rickie Fowler Says Comfort Is Key to Success on the Golf Course: 'Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good'

When Rickie Fowler steps onto the course this week in Florida, he'll be wearing something he helped design.

The 32-year-old PUMA ambassador, who will play in the Players Championship, has partnered with the brand and Kygo's Palm Tree Crew for a new collection of golf apparel and gear.

Fowler — a California native with five PGA Tour victories — worked with the lifestyle brand co-founded by Kygo and Myles Shear to create the golf gear and clothing, including shorts, hats, and polos.

"I've known Kygo, Austin, and Myles and been part of the Palm Tree Crew for a while now," Fowler tells PEOPLE. "PUMA Golf has supported me since I turned pro and it was really exciting to bring these two worlds together, to create this cool collection."

"The collection turned out really great," he says. "I'm excited for golfers everywhere to enjoy this gear that we worked hard on. It's stylish, comfortable and looks really cool on the course. What more could you want?"

Image zoom Rickie Fowler | Credit: Puma X Palm Tree Crew

And comfort is key for Fowler, who says he plays "better when I'm comfortable with what I'm wearing both from a fit, fabrication, function and style. I have always subscribed to the mantra 'look good, feel good, play good!' "

And playing good is certainly on his mind as he faces down the Players Championship. His 2021 goal is to "keep improving on the course."

Fowler says he does that by, of course, staying fit and healthy, but also by continuing "to maintain the strengths of my game and improve the areas that will increase my opportunities to win more events."

And he'll do that in the PUMA x Palm Tree Crew gear, including the polo in both the navy and gold colorways — his personal favorite from the collection. The collaboration also features a Cobra Rapspeed Palm Tree Crew driver.

"Golf is one of my favorite hobbies when I'm not touring or making music. Rickie and I had wanted to team up with our brands and make something special that not only we could enjoy but our fans and supporters as well," Kygo says in a statement about the collaboration. "I couldn't be happier with how the collection turned out and can't wait to see Rickie out there on the course decked out in Palm Tree Crew x Puma gear!"

Image zoom Credit: Puma X Palm Tree Crew

Image zoom Credit: Puma X Palm Tree Crew

Kygo's co-founder Myles Shear adds, "We could not be more excited to come out of the gate with Palm Tree Crew through this collaboration with PUMA Golf. Palm Tree Crew is proud to work with Rickie, alongside PUMA, to bring our tropical vibes to the golf course. Rickie has always been a fashion icon in the golf world, and we are excited to work with him to bring our vision to life. This is just the beginning of a great and long-standing partnership."