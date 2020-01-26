Rick Fox Not Among Those Killed in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash, Stepdaughter Says

Jag Gundu/Getty

Rick Fox was not among those tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, his stepdaughter confirmed on Twitter.

Jillian Hervey, daughter of Fox’s former wife Vanessa Williams, tweeted the news after rumors flew reporting his death.

She wrote, “To confirm my stepdad Rick Fox is ALIVE and safe! I just got off the phone with my sister. We are all in shock and deeply saddened but please don’t spread false news. #ripkobe 💔.”

Several other sports journalists also confirmed that reports of the former NBA player’s death at 50 were false.

The private helicopter crash killed both Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, reps for the athlete confirmed to TMZ.

Emergency personnel responded but no one onboard survived. Five people are confirmed dead, TMZ reported. The outlet said that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant — with whom he shares all four of his children — was not onboard.

Sources told ESPN that the helicopter was headed to a travel basketball game for Gianna, and that the other passengers were another player and their parent.

Bryant is survived by Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Spokespersons for LA county sheriff’s office and LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Both Bryant and Rick Fox played for the Los Angeles Lakers.