Richard Williams, Father of Venus and Serena, Says He Will 'Always Stand By' Will Smith

Richard Williams says he'll "always stand by" actor Will Smith, who portrayed him in the Academy Award-winning film King Richard.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams sat down with Good Morning Britain to talk about the infamous slap from the 2022 ceremony for the first time.

"I'll always stand by him," Williams, 81, said. "I think he has done the best that he needed to do. But I would never be disgusted with Mr. Smith."

Williams added, "Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr. Smith."

Smith, 54, slapped Rock, 58, after the comedian made a comment comparing Jada Pinkett-Smith to G.I. Jane. Williams told Good Morning Britain that he "didn't see" anything wrong with Smith's actions. "When I was about 51 years or younger, I almost killed any damn one," Williams said. "So I think Mr. Smith has done a great deal not to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked if he thinks the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should lift its 10-year ban on Smith, Williams said, "It definitely should be [lifted]."

Venus, Richard and Serena Williams. Paul Harris/Online USA/ Getty

Williams said, "It's time for everyone to forgive" Smith, and added that the ban should "be just one day or no more than a week at the most."

In the days after the slap, the Academy's Board of Governors met virtually to discuss the situation, ultimately determining that "for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," according to the letter sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson and obtained by PEOPLE.

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," they wrote.