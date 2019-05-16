The wife of Ric Flair confirmed the wrestling legend is set to undergo surgery after he was taken to an Atlanta area hospital.

Flair’s wife, Wendy Barlow, announced the 70-year-old will be having an operation Friday morning. She did not disclose what the procedure was for.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover,” Barlow said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

Flair experienced a “very serious” medical emergency Thursday morning, according to TMZ Sports. The medical scare may be related to Flair’s recent heart issues, a source told the wrestling news website Pro Westling Sheet.

Flair, who wrestled for four decades during stints in WCW and WWE, has experienced a number of health issues in recent years, including an emergency in August 2017 when it was revealed he was in the early stages of kidney failure and on the verge of congestive heart failure — the result of years of alcohol abuse.

At the time, Flair’s family members were told he had only a 20 percent chance of surviving, and he was placed in a medically induced coma while they — including daughter Charlotte Flair, also a pro wrestler — took to social media to asks fans for prayers.

Wendy Barlow and Ric Flair James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Doctors subsequently removed part of Flair’s bowel, inserted a pacemaker and he eventually made a recovery.

“I’ll never drink again,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I never want to go through this again.”

A year later in September, he married Barlow in a ceremony held on the rooftop of the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Florida.

RELATED: WWE Legend Ric Flair, 70, Reportedly Hospitalized in Atlanta 2 Years After Major Health Scare

After news broke Thursday of his hospitalization, those in the wrestling community sent well-wishes to Flair through social media.

“Wishing @RicFlairNatrBoy the very best for a full and speedy recovery,” former wrestler Mick Foley posted on Twitter. “Get well soon, Ric – there is still much stylin’ and profilin’ needed to be done!”

Ric Flair wrestles Hulk Hogan Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

Flair celebrated his 70th birthday in February in a surprise party with 160 guests at The 1818 Club in Atlanta. The celebrity-filled gathering included appearances from former NBA players Charles Barkley and Dennis Rodman. Los Angeles Rams player Todd Gurley and former boxing champion Evander Holyfield were also in attendance.

RELATED: Ric Flair Rings in 70th Birthday with Celebrity-Filled Surprise Party — ‘I Am Overcome with Emotion’

Other notables at the bash included daughter Charlotte and her boyfriend, wrestler Andrade Almas.

“I am so overwhelmed by this whole night. Every one of my peers and my friend are all here to celebrate me,” Flair told PEOPLE during the event. “I mean come on, I am so lucky. I am just so lucky. I am looking around the room in just complete awe. I never thought I would live to see this day. I am overcome with emotion.”